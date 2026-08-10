Business

Exporters urge to rethink trade fair strategy as competition intensifies

International buyers typically spend only a few seconds looking at an exhibition booth, while major trade fairs can feature up to 2,000 exhibitors, making it increasingly difficult for Vietnamese companies to stand out.

Vietnamese booths at a recent fair in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: VNS/VNA)
Vietnamese booths at a recent fair in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: VNS/VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Exporters need to better prepare for international trade fairs by setting clear objectives, targeting potential buyers before events and following up with contacts afterward, industry experts say as rising competition makes it harder to convert exhibition spending into export orders.

International buyers typically spend only a few seconds looking at an exhibition booth, while major trade fairs can feature up to 2,000 exhibitors, making it increasingly difficult for Vietnamese companies to stand out, they said.

Ho Thi Quyen, Deputy director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC) said, many Vietnamese companies have invested heavily in international trade fairs and exhibitions, but the results have often fallen short of expectations.

Businesses still struggle to define their objectives, prepare marketing materials, organize exhibition booths, and approach potential customers, Quyen said.

She said many companies also failed to effectively follow up with prospective buyers after trade fairs, limiting their ability to convert contacts into orders and contracts.

Preparation key to securing buyers

Experts say companies should identify their objectives before attending a trade fair, whether to find importers, distributors, processing partners, suppliers or new technologies, and research exhibitors and visitors in advance to arrange meetings with potential customers.

Tran Nhu Trang, Vietnam country representative for the Swiss Import Promotion Program (SIPPO) said, poorly designed booths and inevitably trained staff remain common disadvantage among Vietnamese exhibitors.

According to Trang, companies should present products clearly and professionally, while exhibition staff should take a more proactive approach to engaging visitors and turning initial interest into business opportunities.

Nguyen Thi Xuan Yen, a sustainable development expert at the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Businesses Association, said exporters also need to adapt to changing consumer preferences, with overseas buyers placing greater emphasis on health, sustainability, customer experience and emotional value in addition to price and product design.

Building long-term partnerships

Executives from Vietnamese exporters said trade fairs should be viewed as opportunities to build long-term relationships rather than venues to secure immediate orders.

"The effectiveness of an international trade fair should not be judged solely by the number of orders signed at the event," said Le Thi Dieu Thi, CEO of Sa Giang Import-Export Corp told Vietnam News.

"More importantly, it should be judged by the quality of relationships established, the ability to reach the right target customers and the opportunity for long-term market expansion."

Tran Lan Phuong, Sales Manager at I.D.I International Development and Investment Corp echoed that view, saying seafood exporters assess trade fairs by the number of potential customers reached, the quality of meetings and the opportunities to expand into new markets rather than signed orders during the events.

Trade fairs also help companies keep abreast of consumer trends, importer requirements and wider market developments, enabling them to adjust their products and business strategies accordingly, she said.

Phuong said importers now evaluate suppliers on more than price, looking closely at product quality, supply reliability, quality management systems, international certifications and corporate reputation.

She added that post-event follow-up is critical, as many deals require further exchanges, product samples and negotiations over commercial terms before they develop into long-term business partnerships.

Higher standards, greater competition

Thi said exporters are facing mounting pressure from rising exhibition costs and intensifying competition among exporting countries, while overseas buyers are demanding higher standards on sustainability, traceability, social responsibility and environmental compliance.

She said businesses should prepare thoroughly before each trade fair, understand the needs of target markets and demonstrate not only product quality but also professionalism, long-term commitment and the ability to adapt to changing customer requirements.

According to Thi, companies are also becoming more selective in choosing international trade fairs, prioritizing events that match their industries, target markets and growth strategies instead of attending as many exhibitions as possible.

She said investment in product quality, innovation, branding and compliance with international standards will play an increasingly important role in improving the competitiveness of exports and strengthening the country's reputation in overseas markets.

Phuong said I.D.I has adopted a more proactive approach by contacting prospective buyers before trade fairs to arrange meetings instead of waiting for visitors to approach its booth.

She said the company also prepares promotional materials and product samples in advance, trains exhibition staff and maintains regular contact with customers after events by providing quotations, samples and technical information.

Looking ahead, Phuong said the company plans to focus on trade fairs that best match its target markets while strengthening online engagement with customers before and after exhibitions to improve the effectiveness of trade promotion.

Proactiveness, adaptability and building trust with customers will be key to maintaining the competitiveness of Vietnamese exporters in a rapidly changing global market, Phuong noted.

Industry representatives say success at international trade fairs increasingly depends on thorough preparation, sustained engagement with buyers, and the ability to meet evolving international standards, rather than on the number of contracts signed during the events./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #international trade fairs #international buyers #Vietnamese companies #Vietnamese exporters #NQ 59-BT
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

Workers produce outdoor wooden furniture for export to Europe at the factory of Hong Ngoc Co., Ltd. in Phu Tai Industrial Park, Quy Nhon Bac ward, Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's wood exporters race to stay on growth path

Despite headwinds from Middle East tensions that have pushed up freight and logistics costs, exports of wood and wood products were estimated at 1.53 billion USD in June, lifting first-half export turnover to 8.54 billion USD, up 4.4% from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE).

Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Alena Schillerová expresses her delight at meeting the Vietnamese community in Brno. (Photo: VNA)

MoU expected to support Vietnamese businesses in Czech Republic

The signing marked a new step forward in enhancing connectivity between Czech state management agencies and the Vietnamese business community and household businesses, helping citizens gain faster and more accurate access to legal regulations related to business activities in the Czech Republic.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang receives Rolf Mutzenich, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, in Hanoi on August 18. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam welcomes German firms’ expansion

Vietnam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for German businesses to expand their investment and operations in the country, particularly in infrastructure, smart seaports, renewable energy, high-speed railways, science and technology, and high-quality human resource training.