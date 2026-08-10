Reference exchange rate continues to rise at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,491 VND/USD on August 10, up 28 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,766 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,216 VND/USD.



In contrast, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw a decrease from the August 7 morning trading session.



At 8:30, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,020 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,400 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from the previous session./.

VNA