Society

Khanh Hoa aims at lifting EC ‘yellow card’, sustainable fisheries

According to the department, as of the end of June, 99.9% of eligible fishing vessels in the province had been issued fishing licences, while 100% of vessels measuring 15 metres or more had been fitted with vessel monitoring system (VMS) devices and all vessels had been marked and numbered in accordance with regulations.

Border guards inspect vessel monitoring equipment on a fishing boat before it heads out to sea. (Photo: VNA)
Border guards inspect vessel monitoring equipment on a fishing boat before it heads out to sea. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The south central province of Khanh Hoa has identified the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing as a long-term task, aimed not only at having the European Commission (EC) lift its “yellow card” warning but also at building a modern, responsible and sustainable fisheries sector, said Nguyen Trong Chanh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment.

According to the department, as of the end of June, 99.9% of eligible fishing vessels in the province had been issued fishing licences, while 100% of vessels measuring 15 metres or more had been fitted with vessel monitoring system (VMS) devices and all vessels had been marked and numbered in accordance with regulations. The province has also reduced the number of vessels at high risk of IUU violations, as well as the number of vessels ineligible for operation, following a comprehensive review.

At fishing ports, the digitalisation of fishing vessel management has continued to gather pace. In June, more than 99% of vessels arriving at ports and nearly 100% of those departing reported their movements through the electronic catch traceability system (eCDT). All 6,252 tonnes of seafood landed at the ports were recorded in the system, with catch origin certification also carried out electronically, facilitating traceability for export purposes. Fisheries surveillance forces, border guards and local authorities have also stepped up patrols at sea.

Chanh said that in the coming period, the province would continue to deal definitively with vessels ineligible for operation, tighten controls over vessels entering and leaving ports, improve the effectiveness of VMS monitoring, accelerate digital transformation in catch traceability, and take firm action against violations.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Trinh Minh Hoang affirmed that having the “yellow card” warning lifted was not merely about maintaining seafood export markets, but also represented an opportunity to restructure the fisheries sector towards greater modernisation, transparency and responsibility.

The province has instructed local authorities and relevant forces to strictly adhere to the principle of no restricted areas and no exceptions in handling violations, resolutely preventing fishing vessels from illegally entering foreign waters and definitively addressing cases of VMS disconnection.

According to the assessment by the EC inspection team during its fifth inspection, Khanh Hoa was among the localities that had made significant progress in managing its fishing fleet, operating the vessel monitoring system, controlling vessels entering and leaving ports, and tracing seafood origins. However, the EC also asked the province to continue definitively dealing with high-risk vessels, improve the effectiveness of law enforcement and sustain the progress achieved./.

VNA
#Chống khai thác IUU #Gỡ thẻ vàng IUU #IUU #Khanh Hoa EC ‘yellow card’ #sustainable fisheries Khanh Hoa
Follow VietnamPlus

IUU fishing combat

Resolution in action

Related News

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.

A unified land database, transparent valuation mechanisms and anti-speculation policies could lay the foundation for a more professional property market. (Photo: VNA)

Data-driven land valuation to curb speculation: Experts

From a property-market perspective, Do Thi Thu Giang, National Director of Valuation and Advisory at Savills Vietnam, said the orientations under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW could make the market more transparent and efficient, with property values increasingly tied to actual development and use potential.