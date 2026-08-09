“I Love My Fatherland” journey reaches Dien Bien

Dien Bien (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation and the Dien Bien provincial Youth Union on August 8-9 launched Stage 4 of the 2026 “I Love My Fatherland” journey in Sin Thau commune, Dien Bien province.

The event is part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam Youth Federation (October 15, 1956-2026). It aims to promote the “I Love My Fatherland” movement, strengthen young people's awareness of national traditions, foster revolutionary ideals, and inspire their desire to contribute to national development and their sense of responsibility in the new era.

A highlight of the programme was a flag-raising ceremony at the A Pa Chai flagpole in Sin Thau commune.

Following the ceremony, Nguyen Kim Quy, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Youth Federation, handed the journey's torch to Mua Chien Thang, Secretary of the Dien Bien provincial Youth Union and Chairman of the provincial Youth Federation, and outstanding young representatives of the province.

The participants visited the A Pa Chai landmark and presented gifts to the bomb, mine and explosive clearance team of Engineer Brigade 543 under Military Region 2, as well as volunteers taking part in the summer youth volunteer campaign in Sin Thau commune.

On August 8, the delegation offered incense at the memorial temple dedicated to fallen hero Tran Van Tho at Leng Su Sin Border Guard Station.

In Sin Thau commune, the delegation presented a “Happy House”, a children's playground, a children's bookcase, three water purifiers, 20 gift packages to families with contributions to the country, scholarships to disadvantaged students, and 1,000 red scarves and gifts from the Prime Minister to ethnic minority children. The total value of the support reached hundreds of millions of VND.

The delegation also visited the families of fallen soldiers Sung Gia Tu and Po Gia Tu, and officers and soldiers at A Pa Chai Border Guard Station.

The "I Love My Fatherland" journey is an annual nationwide programme aimed at promoting patriotism, revolutionary ideals and civic responsibility among Vietnam's youth through visits to historical, cultural and sovereignty landmarks across the country.

This year's journey comprises of seven stages linked to historical, cultural and revolutionary sites across the country. It began in Nghe An on May 16 to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birth anniversary, before continuing through Hue city, Tuyen Quang–Lung Cu Flag Tower, Dien Bien, Khanh Hoa, Ca Mau and Ho Chi Minh City, and concluding in Hanoi in October./.

​