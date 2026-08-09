Nearly 2,000 children join creative learning festival in Nghe An

Nghe An (VNA) – Nearly 2,000 children took part in a festival held in Nghe An province on August 9, which aims to create an environment where children can develop self-learning habits, explore new ideas and strengthen their ability to adapt to changes.

The “Vietnamese Children – Learning Creatively” even was jointly organised by the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation and Masan MeatLife JSC. It was the first festival in a nationwide series of activities under the programme launched to welcome the 2026-2027 school year.

The programme seeks to help children develop digital skills and other qualities needed as science, technology, innovation and digital transformation increasingly affect education and daily life.

It gives participants opportunities to learn, experience and explore science, technology, STEM and digital skills. It also helps them learn how to protect themselves, identify reliable information, behave responsibly and stay safe online, while promoting positive values among Vietnamese children.

Speaking at the event, Le Anh Quan, Vice Chairman of the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation, said preparing children for the future is not simply about giving them more knowledge. More importantly, they need to develop effective learning methods, adaptability, creative thinking and the ability to apply what they learn to real life.

The programme will also launch the “Creative Comic Journey” contest from October 2026 to May 2027, encouraging children to create stories and ideas about life skills, digital skills, science and technology applications, and positive actions in learning and daily life.

In addition to digital activities, extracurricular classes will be held at 680 primary and secondary schools in the 34 provinces and cities, providing more opportunities for children to learn, play, gain practical experience and develop creativity.

On the occasion, the Central Council, the Vietnam Children Support and Development Centre and Masan MeatLife presented 50 scholarships, each worth 1 million VND (38 USD), to disadvantaged children in Nghe An who have made strong efforts in their studies./.

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