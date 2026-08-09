Over 40 youth-led initiatives introduced at International Youth Day 2026

Hanoi (VNA) - More than 40 youth-led initiatives were showcased at an event marking International Youth Day 2026 in Hanoi on August 9, highlighting young people’s contributions to social development and their efforts to build a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable future.

The event, organised by the Youth Advisory Group of the UN in Vietnam, brought together 44 youth groups, social enterprises, educational institutions and UN-supported programmes. Exhibition booths and interactive activities at the event introduced solutions created and led by young people.

Speaking at the event, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis said young people are not waiting for the future but are actively shaping it today.

UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

The initiatives showcased at the event demonstrated that solutions are not merely ideas on paper but are being turned into concrete action by young people, she said.

The UN is committed to working alongside young people as active partners, amplifying their inspiration and contributing to a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable future for all, she added.

In Vietnam, young people account for about 21% of the population and are making contributions across such areas as education, health, climate action, technology, entrepreneurship, culture and community development. The event is part of the UN's efforts to expand public access, connect resources and increase the impact of youth-led initiatives.

This year's initiatives demonstrated how young people are turning everyday challenges into practical actions. Many groups have developed green employment, social entrepreneurship and livelihood models linked to traditional crafts, local agricultural products and community-based tourism. Others are applying digital technology and artificial intelligence to expand access to learning and career guidance, as well as to promote understanding of history and heritage.

Climate and environmental protection also featured prominently, with activities focusing on recycling, waste sorting, urban green spaces, climate change adaptation and environmental communication led by children and young people.

The event also showcased initiatives designed to increase opportunities for groups with limited access to markets and public platforms./.

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