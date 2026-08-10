Hanoi world cultural festival aims to become an international rendezvous

Hanoi (VNA) – Under a theme of heritage convergence, the upcoming second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi is expected to feature a diverse range of cultural and artistic activities, creating a space for encounters and exchanges among cultures.



With the festival initiated by Ngo Phuong Ly, the spouse of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, organisers aim to make its 2nd edition a success, building on the achievements of the inaugural event last year. They expect to reinforce the festival's role as an important annual international cultural diplomacy event, using culture as the foundation and art as the means to connect countries, promote people-to-people exchanges, and foster greater mutual understanding and trust between Vietnam and the international community.



The festival is scheduled to open in October at the Thang Long imperial citadel, with events and activities taking place continuously over four days. The event will also coincide with the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-UNESCO cooperation (1976-2026).



According to Nguyen Phuong Hoa, Director of the International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, one of the central features of the festival, alongside the opening and closing ceremonies, will be a world cultural village.



National pavilions at the village will be decorated to highlight the distinctive traditional cultural features of participating countries. The Vietnamese cultural space will showcase the country's cultural heritage and distinctive handicrafts, as well as those of Hanoi, to domestic visitors and international friends.



Another highlight will be a music festival featuring performances by professional artists from various countries. Of particular interest will be collaborative performances involving artists from different countries, including Vietnamese musicians performing with international singers and foreign instrumentalists presenting Vietnamese musical works.



As part of its street festival, international art troupes are expected to parade in traditional costumes accompanied by characteristic music and dances. The festival will also feature an international games fest, film screenings, culinary experiences, and activities centred on heritage exploration and creative engagement.



Speaking at a meeting with relevant agencies in Hanoi on August 7, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong stressed that the second world cultural festival is not merely an international cultural exchange, but also an important event in implementing the Party’s and State's cultural development policies and orientations, particularly the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW.



According to Dong, Hanoi is Vietnam's cultural hub and a destination rich in history, heritage and distinctive identity. Hosting the festival will provide an opportunity to promote the capital's image, introduce Vietnam's distinctive cultural values to international audiences, and strengthen dialogue and exchanges among cultures.



The event will also help reinforce Vietnam's standing and reputation in international cultural cooperation, contributing to the development of cultural diplomacy and the country's cultural industries./.

VNA