Politics

Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Canberra as part of state visit to Australia

A key focus of the visit is to further consolidate and elevate political trust at the highest level, providing fresh momentum for the effective implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework while setting cooperation priorities for the coming period.

Officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Australia welcome Party General Secretary and President To Lam at Canberra Airport on August 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Australia welcome Party General Secretary and President To Lam at Canberra Airport on August 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in Canberra on the evening of August 10 (local time), continuing his state visit to Australia from August 9-12 at the invitation of Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

Welcoming the top Vietnamese leader and high-level delegation at Canberra Airport were Jeff Barnes representing the Australian Governor-General; Madeleine King representing the Australian Prime Minister and serving as Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia; Justin Hayhurst, deputy head of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet; and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird.

On the Vietnamese side were Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam and his spouse; Consul General in Sydney Nguyen Thanh Tung; Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh; officials and staff of Vietnamese representative missions in Australia; and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Australia.

Since the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024, Vietnam-Australia ties have developed strongly, comprehensively and substantively across most areas, reflecting growing political trust and the determination of both sides to realise high-level commitments.

vnanet-to-lam-canberra2.jpg
Australian officials, along with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and other Vietnamese representative agencies in Australia, welcome Party General Secretary and President To Lam at Canberra Airport on August 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

A key focus of the visit is to further consolidate and elevate political trust at the highest level, providing fresh momentum for the effective implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework while setting cooperation priorities for the coming period.

The visit will also provide an opportunity for the two countries' leaders to engage in in-depth discussions on regional and international issues of shared concern and strengthen coordination at multilateral mechanisms, reaffirming their shared commitment to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

The visit represents an important step in implementing the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Congress of the CPV, contributing to the goal of deepening relations with comprehensive strategic partners in a substantive, effective and sustainable manner./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #To Lam state visit to Australia #Vietnam Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Australia Vietnam
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