Vietnam-Thailand ties: 50 years of friendship, growing cooperation

Nghe An (VNA) – The Thai Embassy in Vietnam teamed up with the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association (VTFA) and Nghe An provincial authorities on August 10 to host a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

Chairman of the Nghe An provincial People's Committee Vo Trong Hai said cooperation between the province and Thailand has delivered concrete results since the two countries elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025, with two-way trade now standing at roughly 100 million USD.

Thai businesses are operating nine foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in Nghe An, with a total registered capital topping 241 million USD. The projects target industrial park infrastructure, supporting industries, food processing, electronic component manufacturing, and other high-value-added sectors.

Cultural, educational, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges are increasingly vibrant. About 5,000 Nghe An natives live in Thailand, maintaining close ties with their homeland and contributing to its development.

Nghe An has committed to keeping a transparent business environment and expanding cooperation with Thailand in areas like industry, high-tech agriculture, energy, logistics, trade, tourism, and science and technology, helping to strengthen the friendship between the two sides, he said.

VTFA Chairman Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh said Vietnam and Thailand have made strides across multiple fields over the past five decades. The two sides have sustained high-level exchanges, fostered political trust, and coordinated effectively at global and regional mechanisms. Thailand remains one of Vietnam’s top trade and investment partners in ASEAN, and cooperation among localities, businesses, schools, social organisations and communities has expanded markedly.

Amid the fourth industrial revolution, the two sides should widen links among provinces, enterprises, scientists, universities, and social organisations while driving cooperation in sci-tech, digital transformation, green economy, innovation, and sustainable development, Thanh said.

The immediate goal, he added, is to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, strengthen people-to-people connectivity, economic collaboration, and sustainable development, thus making real contributions to a united, resilient, and prosperous ASEAN Community as well as to peace and stability in the region and the world.

Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya declared that after 50 years, the Thailand-Vietnam relationship has bloomed. The year 2026 has already delivered a series of major diplomatic activities, including high-level visits, injecting new momentum into bilateral ties.

Those ties have been cultivated not only at the government level but also through people-to-people exchanges, the Thai-Vietnamese community, cultural cooperation, and business activities, she said.

The association will expand connectivity and advance ties, reinforcing local economic links and opening more opportunities for small and medium-sized and community-based enterprises to connect, expand market access, and grow together.

The VFTA will also push digital transformation and artificial intelligence, treating technology as a critical tool to boost the capacity of people, enterprises, and grassroots economies and help both countries adapt to rapid changes in the global economy, she added.

President of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association Sanan Angubolkul said the “Growing Together” motto aims to lift the relationship from a trade partnership to deep, broad cooperation and people-centred sustainable development, contributing to peace, security and prosperity in the Mekong subregion, ASEAN and beyond.

During the ceremony, the VTFA and the Vietnamese embassy jointly released a book chronicling 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand cooperation for shared development.

Hai also presented certificates of merit to one organisation and two individuals for their outstanding contributions to people-to-people diplomacy.

Da Nang nurtures Vietnam-Thailand friendship over five decades

The same day, the Da Nang Union of Friendship Organisations and the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with relevant agencies and the Thai Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, celebrated the occasion.

Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi said the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025 has laid a solid foundation for stronger cooperation across politics, economy, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

For Da Nang, Thailand has always been one of its important regional partners. The city hopes that the anniversary activities will unlock new cooperation among localities, strengthen solidarity and friendship, and deliver practical benefits to their people, she said.

Thai Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wiraka Moodhitaporn affirmed that Vietnam is not just a close friend and a vital partner of Thailand in ASEAN, but also a country of striking similarities and complementary strengths.

Cooperation between the two countries has expanded across the full spectrum of politics, security, trade, investment, tourism, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, she said.

Moodhitaporn expressed thanks to the authorities and people of Da Nang for consistently facilitating cultural exchanges and economic cooperation between the two sides.

The anniversary provides an opportunity for the two countries to review achievements over the past five decades while looking ahead to the next 50 years with new expectations. The Vietnam-Thailand partnership in the coming time will continue to be nurtured not only by the two governments but also by localities, businesses, universities, and ordinary citizens, she said.

Delegates enjoyed a music show that put the distinctive flavours of Vietnamese and Thai culture centre stage. The lineup featured performances that highlighted Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, alongside traditional Vietnamese and Da Nang arts, including the Khon masked dance drama “Hanuman captures Benyakai,” the graceful Apsara dance, and the soulful Bai Choi folk art. They were brought to life by Thai artists and performers from Da Nang’s Trung Vuong Theatre.

Da Nang now maintains formal friendship and cooperation ties with Thailand’s Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

As of late July 2026, Thailand had 16 investment projects in Da Nang with a total registered capital exceeding 112 million USD. In 2025, Da Nang’s exports to Thailand neared $129 million USD.

In the first half of this year, Da Nang welcomed roughly 204,000 Thai visitors, or 3.92% of the city’s total foreign arrivals.

Joint work in education, training, and people-to-people exchanges between Da Nang and Thailand has become increasingly active and effective, contributing to a stronger traditional friendship between their people./.​