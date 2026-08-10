Politics

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to Lao NA President

In a solemn and deeply moving atmosphere, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Ha Thi Nga and members of the delegation expressed their profound sorrow over the passing of the Lao NA President.

VFF Central Committee's Vice President and Secretary-General Ha Thi Nga signs the condolence book for Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane. (Photo: daidoanket.vn)
VFF Central Committee's Vice President and Secretary-General Ha Thi Nga signs the condolence book for Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane. (Photo: daidoanket.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), led by its Vice President and Secretary-General Ha Thi Nga, visited the Lao Embassy in Hanoi on August 10 to pay tribute to Politburo member and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane, who passed away on August 8.

In a solemn and deeply moving atmosphere, Nga and members of the delegation expressed their profound sorrow over the passing of the Lao NA President.

In the condolence book, Nga wrote that comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane was an outstanding and steadfast leader of the Lao Party, State and people, and an exemplary son of the Lao nation who made significant contributions to the cause of national liberation as well as the construction and development of Laos.

For the VFF and the Vietnamese people, he was a great and close friend who consistently worked to nurture and made important contributions to consolidating and developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, two States and two peoples, as well as between the two Front organisations.

His passing is an immense loss to the Lao Party, State, Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) and Lao people, while the VFF and Vietnamese people have lost a close comrade and friend, Nga wrote.

The VFF Central Committee extended its deepest condolences to the Lao Party, State, National Assembly, LFNC Central Committee, Lao people and the family of the deceased./.

VNA
#Xaysomphone Phomvihane #Vietnam Fatherland Front
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnam sends condolences over passing of Lao NA President

Vietnam sends condolences over passing of Lao NA President

In the message, the Vietnamese side described Comrade Saysomphone Phomvihane as an outstanding leader of the Lao Party, State and people, and a steadfast communist who devoted his life to the revolutionary cause of the LPRP and to building and developing a peaceful, independent, united and prosperous Laos.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man leads a high-ranking delegation of the Party and State of Vietnam to pay tribute to Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese top legislator pays tribute to Lao NA President

Writing in the book of condolences, the Vietnamese leader expressed his profound sorrow over the passing of Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane, describing it as a great loss to the Lao Party, State, NA and people, as well as to Vietnam, which had lost a great friend and loyal comrade who made important contributions to strengthening and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.