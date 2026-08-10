☕ Afternoon briefing on August 10

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Vietnam-Australia relations are developing positively and becoming increasingly substantive, effective and profound, particularly in areas that will determine the competitiveness and prosperity of both countries in the coming decades, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and President To Lam has said.



General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and President To Lam (left) and Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley at their meeting on August 10.

﻿(Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley on August 10 as part of his State visit to Australia, the Vietnamese leader expressed his belief that cooperation between New South Wales and Vietnamese localities will continue to deepen, underpinned by sound political ties and strengthened people-to-people exchanges as infrastructure and air connectivity between the two countries are further improved. Read full text



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam hosted a reception in Sydney on August 10 for prominent Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists who are members of the Vietnam-Australia Scholars & Experts Association (VASEA).



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives prominent Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists who are members of the Vietnam-Australia Scholars & Experts Association (VASEA) in Sydney on August 10. (Photo: VNA)

The leader welcomed the association's efforts to bring together a large number of Vietnamese intellectuals, experts and scientists working at Australian universities, research institutes and major technology corporations. Read full text



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam shared a vision for a stronger, deeper and more strategic new-style partnership between Vietnam and Australia in science, technology, innovation and human resources development while addressing the Vietnam-Australia Techconnect Forum in Sydney on August 10 as part of his ongoing state visit to Australia.



The top leader of Vietnam underscored that the development of science, technology, innovation and high-quality human resources is no longer simply an option but an imperative for Vietnam to achieve the aspiration of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045. Read full text



- High-ranking delegations of the Vietnamese Party, State, National Assembly (NA) and Government on August 10 came to the Lao Embassy in Hanoi to pay their respects and sign the condolence book in commemoration of Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of the Lao NA Xaysomphone Phomvihane.



In an emotional atmosphere, the high-ranking Party and State delegation, led by Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; the Government's delegation, led by Politburo member and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; and the NA delegation, led by Politburo member and Standing Vice President of the NA Do Van Chien, paid their respects and laid wreaths in memory of the late Lao NA President. The wreaths bore the words “Deepest condolences to comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane.”Read full text



- On the occasion of the state visits to Australia and New Zealand from August 9-14 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters spoke with a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Oceania, sharing insights on significant development steps in bilateral relations and expectations for the visit.



In 2025, New Zealand and Vietnam elevated our relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The next task is straightforward: make sure the words are followed by action. Read full text



- The Ministry of National Defence (MND) on August 10 held a ceremony to hand over the President’s decisions appointing two officers of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) to serve in United Nations peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Abyei.



The two officers are Captain Nguyen Ngoc Anh, a logistics assistant at the Logistics and Technical Division of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO), who will serve as a logistics staff officer at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), and Captain Nguyen Van Nam from the Chemical Warfare Officers Training School under the Chemistry Corps, who will serve as a military observer at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Read full text



- The Phu Quoc light rail transit project is rapidly constructed despite challenging geology and weather conditions on the island.



The 17.5km Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, connecting Phu Quoc International Airport with the APEC International Conference and Exhibition Centre in the island's south, is expected to begin trial operations in June 2027./. Read full text



