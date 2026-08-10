Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 10

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 10

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam-Australia relations are developing positively and becoming increasingly substantive, effective and profound, particularly in areas that will determine the competitiveness and prosperity of both countries in the coming decades, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and President To Lam has said.

top-leader.jpg
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and President To Lam (left) and Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley at their meeting on August 10.
﻿(Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley on August 10 as part of his State visit to Australia, the Vietnamese leader expressed his belief that cooperation between New South Wales and Vietnamese localities will continue to deepen, underpinned by sound political ties and strengthened people-to-people exchanges as infrastructure and air connectivity between the two countries are further improved. Read full text

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam hosted a reception in Sydney on August 10 for prominent Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists who are members of the Vietnam-Australia Scholars & Experts Association (VASEA).

scientists.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives prominent Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists who are members of the Vietnam-Australia Scholars & Experts Association (VASEA) in Sydney on August 10. (Photo: VNA)

The leader welcomed the association's efforts to bring together a large number of Vietnamese intellectuals, experts and scientists working at Australian universities, research institutes and major technology corporations. Read full text

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam shared a vision for a stronger, deeper and more strategic new-style partnership between Vietnam and Australia in science, technology, innovation and human resources development while addressing the Vietnam-Australia Techconnect Forum in Sydney on August 10 as part of his ongoing state visit to Australia.

The top leader of Vietnam underscored that the development of science, technology, innovation and high-quality human resources is no longer simply an option but an imperative for Vietnam to achieve the aspiration of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045. Read full text

- High-ranking delegations of the Vietnamese Party, State, National Assembly (NA) and Government on August 10 came to the Lao Embassy in Hanoi to pay their respects and sign the condolence book in commemoration of Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of the Lao NA Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

In an emotional atmosphere, the high-ranking Party and State delegation, led by Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; the Government's delegation, led by Politburo member and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; and the NA delegation, led by Politburo member and Standing Vice President of the NA Do Van Chien, paid their respects and laid wreaths in memory of the late Lao NA President. The wreaths bore the words “Deepest condolences to comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane.”Read full text

- On the occasion of the state visits to Australia and New Zealand from August 9-14 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters spoke with a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Oceania, sharing insights on significant development steps in bilateral relations and expectations for the visit.

In 2025, New Zealand and Vietnam elevated our relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The next task is straightforward: make sure the words are followed by action. Read full text

- The Ministry of National Defence (MND) on August 10 held a ceremony to hand over the President’s decisions appointing two officers of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) to serve in United Nations peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Abyei.

The two officers are Captain Nguyen Ngoc Anh, a logistics assistant at the Logistics and Technical Division of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO), who will serve as a logistics staff officer at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), and Captain Nguyen Van Nam from the Chemical Warfare Officers Training School under the Chemistry Corps, who will serve as a military observer at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Read full text

- The Phu Quoc light rail transit project is rapidly constructed despite challenging geology and weather conditions on the island.

The 17.5km Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, connecting Phu Quoc International Airport with the APEC International Conference and Exhibition Centre in the island's south, is expected to begin trial operations in June 2027./. Read full text

VNA
#To Lam #state visit to Australia #Communist Party of Vietnam #New South Wales #Xaysomphone Phomvihane
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 5

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 5

The first meeting of the Central Steering Committee for reviewing practice and considering the amendment and supplementation of the Party Statutes; the meeting between General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Command; and Vietnam's fishery exports in the first seven months are among news highlights on August 5.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.