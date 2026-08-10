Politics

Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay tribute to late Lao National Assembly President

The municipal Party Committee, administration, and people has lost a close comrade who paid special attention to preserving the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, including the friendship and cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities.

Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang leads a delegation from the city's leadership in paying tribute to President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phonvihane at the Lao Consulate General on August 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang leads a delegation from the city's leadership in paying tribute to President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phonvihane at the Lao Consulate General on August 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership, led by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, paid tribute and signed the condolence book for the President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phonvihane, at the Lao Consulate General on August 10.

The Lao leader passed away on August 8 at the age of 70.

On behalf of the city's Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and people, Quang expressed profound sorrow over the passing of the NA President, whom he described as an outstanding leader of the Lao Party, State, and people, as well as a close friend and comrade of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people.

He stressed that his passing was a great loss to the Lao Party, State, and people, and an irreparable loss to his family.

The municipal Party Committee, administration, and people has lost a close comrade who paid special attention to preserving the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, including the friendship and cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities, Quang wrote in the condolence book.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, National Assembly, President, Government, Front for National Development Central Committee, and the bereaved family.

On the same day, delegations from various agencies and organisations in the southern metropolis also visited the Lao Consulate General to pay tribute to the late leader./.


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