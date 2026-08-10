Canadian friends highlight Vietnam’s values of independence, self-reliance

Ottawa (VNA) – Against the backdrop of a volatile international economic and geopolitical environment, Vietnam’s experience in pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and expansion of relations with other countries drew great attention from progressive Canadian friends attending a recent annual event held by the Communist Party of Canada (Marxist-Leninist) (CPC (M-L)) in Ottawa.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Ottawa on the sidelines of the event, CPC (M-L) member Margaret Villamizar said she is particularly impressed by the Vietnamese people’s steadfast struggle to safeguard independence and the right to self-determination.



She noted that the country’s long history of defending its independence and sovereignty has demonstrated the Vietnamese people’s organisational capacity, creativity and resilience. These qualities, she said, continue to be reflected in the country’s development and international relations today. Vietnam has remained committed to determining its own affairs while maintaining friendship with other countries and mobilising its people’s strengths and resources to shape its development.



Regarding Vietnam’s role in promoting peace, Villamizar said the country is making important contributions both regionally and internationally. She highlighted the significance of its relations with all countries, as well as its emphasis on the UN Charter and international law, amid ongoing conflicts and instability worldwide.



Vietnam’s experience, she said, underscores the importance of maintaining an independent foreign policy, prioritising diplomatic and negotiation solutions, respecting international law and building relations among countries on the basis of equality and non-imposition.



The assessments reflect the attention Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence and self-reliance continues to receive from international friends.



At the CPC (M-L) event, members and supporters gathered at the party’s monument in Beechwood Cemetery to honour those who laid the foundation for the organisation and made significant contributions to its development. This year’s event paid tribute to founder Hardial Bains and veteran party members.



It also provided an opportunity for party members to discuss issues of concern, including peace, independence, self-determination and solidarity among peoples. In these discussions, Vietnam’s experience in safeguarding independence, maintaining self-reliance and promoting peaceful relations continued to grab attention from its Canadian friends./.

VNA