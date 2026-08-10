Politics

Vietnamese Embassy, community pay tribute to Lao National Assembly President

Writing in the condolence book at the memorial service, Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam, on behalf of the Vietnamese Embassy, representative agencies, and community in Laos, expressed profound sorrow and conveyed his deepest condolences to the Lao Party, State, National Assembly and people, and the bereaved family.

Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam leads the delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy, and other Vietnamese representative agencies, as well as the Vietnamese community in Laos, to pay their respects to President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam leads the delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy, and other Vietnamese representative agencies, as well as the Vietnamese community in Laos, to pay their respects to President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy, representative agencies, and community in Laos, led by Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam, paid tribute to President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on August 10.

In a solemn and deeply moving atmosphere, the delegation laid a wreath and observed a minute of silence in memory of Xaysomphone Phomvihane, an outstanding leader of the Lao Party, State, and people, an eminent son of the multi-ethnic Lao people, and a close, loyal, and trusted friend of the Party, State, National Assembly, and people of Vietnam.

Writing in the condolence book at the memorial service, the ambassador, on behalf of the Vietnamese Embassy, representative agencies, and community in Laos, expressed profound sorrow and conveyed his deepest condolences to the Lao Party, State, National Assembly and people, and the bereaved family.

Tam described Xaysomphone Phomvihane as a comrade and close friend of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, and a shining example of the steadfast solidarity between the two Parties and States.

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Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam (centre) signs the condolence book at the memorial service for President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane (Photo: VNA)

The late leader had always shown sincere and profound affection for Vietnam and made every effort to foster the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, helping the relationship develop in a deeper, more substantive, and more effective manner across all fields, he noted.

The passing of Xaysomphone Phomvihane is a great loss to the Lao Party, State, National Assembly, and people, as well as to the Party, State, and people of Vietnam and the Vietnamese community living, studying, and working in Laos, he wrote.

The ambassador expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the Lao people of all ethnic groups will soon overcome this profound grief and loss, uphold their solidarity, and strive to achieve even greater accomplishments in national construction and development.

​He also voiced confidence that the two sides will continue nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, ensuring that the relationship remains everlasting as Xaysomphone Phomvihane had always wished./.

VNA
#Laos #President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane #passing #pay tribute to #Vietnamese Embassy Laos
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