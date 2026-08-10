Resolution 23: Four networks connecting OV intellectuals, experts to be established

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a press briefing in Hanoi on August 10 to provide information about Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on August 2, 2026, on overseas Vietnamese affairs (Resolution No. 23).



New thinking on overseas Vietnamese affairs



At the briefing, Vice Chairman of the committee Ngo Trinh Ha said Resolution No. 23 was adopted following a review of 20 years of implementing Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW and other relevant directives of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC)’s Politburo and Secretariat on overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs.



The new resolution inherits the core views and principles of Resolution No. 36 while introducing new thinking in line with the country's development requirements in the new period and profound changes within the OV community.



The issuance of Resolution No. 23 reflects the Party and State's strong attention to the OV community and responds to the need to make greater use of human resources, knowledge, science, technology, innovation and global networks of overseas Vietnamese for the country's rapid and sustainable development in the new period.



According to Ha, one important new point is that overseas Vietnamese are regarded not only as an integral part of the Vietnamese nation but also as an important strategic resource contributing to national strength. They serve as a bridge between Vietnam and the world and participate directly in the cause of national construction, development and defence.



This marks a new understanding of the OV community as an important component of Vietnam's comprehensive national strength. The country's strength is no longer measured solely by resources within its territory, but also encompasses the intellectual, economic, scientific-technological, cultural and international relations resources of more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living around the world.



Resolution No. 23 also represents a shift from a focus on "mobilising, gathering and caring for" overseas Vietnamese to accompanying them and creating mechanisms enabling their deeper participation in national development, integration and defence.



The resolution also emphasises the effective mobilisation of overseas Vietnamese resources for the country's rapid and sustainable development.



Instead of mainly seeking contributions from individuals, the resolution calls for the development of databases, networks and a global ecosystem connecting Vietnamese experts, intellectuals, scientists, entrepreneurs, artists and young people overseas. Contributions can take more flexible forms, not only through returning to Vietnam to work directly but also through remote participation in appropriate and effective ways.



The resolution also seeks to create conditions for overseas Vietnamese to participate more deeply in national development by contributing to the formulation of policies, joining national development programmes and engaging in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.



Particular attention is given to younger generations of overseas Vietnamese, with efforts to strengthen their understanding of and lasting attachment to their homeland through education, return-to-roots activities, study tours, entrepreneurship, innovation, volunteer programmes and people-to-people exchanges.



The resolution further highlights the role of overseas Vietnamese in safeguarding the country from an early stage and from afar. They are not only a bridge for friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and other countries, but also a force contributing to the protection of national interests.



Overseas Vietnamese are encouraged to serve as "ambassadors of Vietnamese culture, country and people," helping promote Vietnam's image and strengthen its friendship and international cooperation.



“This represents a shift from primarily preserving cultural identity and the Vietnamese language to using culture as a resource and instrument of national soft power,” he noted, adding the resolution also encourages and supports capable Vietnamese to participate in international organisations, contributing to enhancing Vietnam's position and reputation internationally.



Resolution No. 23 calls for stronger inter-sectoral and cross-regional coordination and greater responsibility among Party organisations, authorities, officials and Party members in OV affairs. It also stresses the role of Vietnamese diplomatic missions and their heads, while calling for dedicated personnel responsible for OV affairs at diplomatic missions.

Dinh Hoang Linh, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen, Thailand, gives an interview on Resolution No. 23. Photo: VNA

According to Ha, in the coming period, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate with the CPVCC's Commission for Publicity to disseminate the resolution. The ministry, with the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese as the focal point, will also urgently prepare a Government resolution and action programmes to implement Resolution No. 23.



During the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, which took place in Hanoi on August 1-7, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Vietnamese representative missions, led by ambassadors and consuls general, to actively disseminate the resolution among Vietnamese communities in their respective host countries and grasp their views and responses.



Each diplomatic mission is expected to become a centre for connecting Vietnamese resources in its host country, not only understanding the community but also identifying the strengths of individual experts, scientists, entrepreneurs, intellectual networks, investment funds and partners in order to connect them with development needs in Vietnam.



Ha emphasised that Resolution No. 23 is not merely a resolution on overseas Vietnamese affairs, but also one aimed at mobilising the strength of the entire nation and Vietnamese resources worldwide for national construction, development and defence.



Four networks connecting overseas Vietnamese resources to be formed



Responding to questions about models for connecting overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and experts, Ha said building a sustainable ecosystem of Vietnamese intellectuals, experts, entrepreneurs, scientists, artists and young people overseas is an important new feature of Resolution No. 23.



The goal is not simply to gather professionals and experts, but to establish a sustainable ecosystem linking overseas Vietnamese resources with the country's development needs.



He stressed the need to form four major networks to realise this goal. First, a network of intellectuals and experts in key fields will be established to meet national development needs. Based on 10 strategic technology sectors already identified, Vietnamese representative missions overseas are building and connecting expert networks in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, biotechnology and energy.



Second, a network of Vietnamese entrepreneurs and investors overseas will be developed in connection with development opportunities in Vietnam. Ha said efforts should continue to strengthen the effectiveness of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese while encouraging greater contributions from OV businesspeople to national development.



Third, a network of artists, influential figures and prominent individuals in overseas Vietnamese communities will be formed to strengthen national soft power and promote Vietnam's image, culture and people around the world.



Fourth, a network connecting young overseas Vietnamese will be established. This group is regarded as the future of overseas Vietnamese communities and needs greater attention and support in the time to come.



"The key is to build the networks around concrete results. Connections can only be sustainable when knowledge is linked to the country's development needs, experts are connected with projects, and ideas are transformed into concrete contributions to national development," Ha stressed./.