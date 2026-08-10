APEC 2027 convention centre takes shape in Phu Quoc

​An Giang (VNA) – The APEC Convention Centre, a strategic national-level infrastructure project, is taking shape on Phu Quoc Island in southern An Giang province, which will host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027.

According to Sun Group’s southern regional division, the convention centre and multipurpose theatre have completed 97–98% of their reinforced concrete structures, with construction accelerating and shifting towards steel assembly, electromechanical installation and finishing.

The APEC Convention Centre is the most advanced component, with 98% of concrete work completed, 93% of its steel structure installed and about 58% of rough construction finished. Work is progressing simultaneously on the roof, enclosure systems, exterior architecture and interior functional areas, with the entire exterior targeted for completion by October 30 this year.

About five months will then remain for interior finishing and equipment installation before the project’s scheduled completion on March 30, 2027.

During a working trip to Phu Quoc in early August, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc and a Government delegation inspected the project and assessed its overall progress as basically meeting requirements, noting the significant changes at the site since the previous inspection.

The Deputy Prime Minister asked An Giang authorities, ministries, agencies and businesses to promptly address obstacles related to procedures, land, investment mechanisms, materials and equipment. He stressed that issues within the authority of each level must be resolved decisively by that level, while all projects must ensure synchronised progress, quality, safety, efficiency and landscape standards. Backup power systems, transmission lines, equipment and security plans should also be prepared early.

Located in the Bai Dat Do sea encroachment area, the convention centre covers more than 16ha and has total investment of 21.86 trillion VND (about 835.4 million USD) under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, with Sun Group as the investor and contractor. The complex comprises a three-storey and one-basement convention and exhibition centre with capacity for about 6,500 people, a 4,000-seat multipurpose theatre, a 50,720sq.m park, and technical and auxiliary facilities. It has a total floor area of 107,000sq.m, including an 11,050sq.m ballroom with an 81m column-free span.

The mega project is expected to become a new symbol of Vietnam’s diplomacy and economy, helping enhance the country’s international profile and demonstrate its capacity to host high-level multilateral events involving the 21 APEC economies. It is also expected to strengthen Phu Quoc’s position as a resort destination and a venue for international MICE events.

To prepare for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027, An Giang has completed the review and approval of relevant master plans, while investor or contractor selection has been completed for all 21 related projects, comprising 10 public investment projects and 11 others under PPP and business investment models.

Almost 13.3 trillion VND has been allocated for the public investment projects in 2026, including over 8.29 trillion VND from the central budget and more than 5 trillion VND from the provincial budget, with disbursement nearing 50%.

Five projects have met or exceeded schedule, namely the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport; the technical infrastructure uprgade, digital transformation and construction of the smart operations centre for comprehensive management of Phu Quoc special zone; the Bai Dat Do mixed-use urban area; the Nui Ong Quan tourism urban area; and the Ho Cua Can water plant, said Vice Chairman of the An Giang provincial People's Committee Ngo Cong Thuc.

An Giang is proactively reviewing and addressing issues within its authority and reporting matters beyond its jurisdiction to the Government and relevant ministries to ensure smooth coordination and the progress, quality and safety of preparations for APEC 2027, he noted./.