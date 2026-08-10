Business

APEC 2027 convention centre takes shape in Phu Quoc

The APEC Convention Centre is the most advanced component, with 98% of concrete work completed, 93% of its steel structure installed and about 58% of rough construction finished.

The APEC Convention Centre and multi-purpose theatre are progressing at a rapid pace of construction (Photo: VNA)
The APEC Convention Centre and multi-purpose theatre are progressing at a rapid pace of construction (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The APEC Convention Centre, a strategic national-level infrastructure project, is taking shape on Phu Quoc Island in southern An Giang province, which will host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027.

According to Sun Group’s southern regional division, the convention centre and multipurpose theatre have completed 97–98% of their reinforced concrete structures, with construction accelerating and shifting towards steel assembly, electromechanical installation and finishing.

The APEC Convention Centre is the most advanced component, with 98% of concrete work completed, 93% of its steel structure installed and about 58% of rough construction finished. Work is progressing simultaneously on the roof, enclosure systems, exterior architecture and interior functional areas, with the entire exterior targeted for completion by October 30 this year.

About five months will then remain for interior finishing and equipment installation before the project’s scheduled completion on March 30, 2027.

During a working trip to Phu Quoc in early August, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc and a Government delegation inspected the project and assessed its overall progress as basically meeting requirements, noting the significant changes at the site since the previous inspection.

The Deputy Prime Minister asked An Giang authorities, ministries, agencies and businesses to promptly address obstacles related to procedures, land, investment mechanisms, materials and equipment. He stressed that issues within the authority of each level must be resolved decisively by that level, while all projects must ensure synchronised progress, quality, safety, efficiency and landscape standards. Backup power systems, transmission lines, equipment and security plans should also be prepared early.

Located in the Bai Dat Do sea encroachment area, the convention centre covers more than 16ha and has total investment of 21.86 trillion VND (about 835.4 million USD) under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, with Sun Group as the investor and contractor. The complex comprises a three-storey and one-basement convention and exhibition centre with capacity for about 6,500 people, a 4,000-seat multipurpose theatre, a 50,720sq.m park, and technical and auxiliary facilities. It has a total floor area of 107,000sq.m, including an 11,050sq.m ballroom with an 81m column-free span.

The mega project is expected to become a new symbol of Vietnam’s diplomacy and economy, helping enhance the country’s international profile and demonstrate its capacity to host high-level multilateral events involving the 21 APEC economies. It is also expected to strengthen Phu Quoc’s position as a resort destination and a venue for international MICE events.

To prepare for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027, An Giang has completed the review and approval of relevant master plans, while investor or contractor selection has been completed for all 21 related projects, comprising 10 public investment projects and 11 others under PPP and business investment models.

Almost 13.3 trillion VND has been allocated for the public investment projects in 2026, including over 8.29 trillion VND from the central budget and more than 5 trillion VND from the provincial budget, with disbursement nearing 50%.

Five projects have met or exceeded schedule, namely the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport; the technical infrastructure uprgade, digital transformation and construction of the smart operations centre for comprehensive management of Phu Quoc special zone; the Bai Dat Do mixed-use urban area; the Nui Ong Quan tourism urban area; and the Ho Cua Can water plant, said Vice Chairman of the An Giang provincial People's Committee Ngo Cong Thuc.

An Giang is proactively reviewing and addressing issues within its authority and reporting matters beyond its jurisdiction to the Government and relevant ministries to ensure smooth coordination and the progress, quality and safety of preparations for APEC 2027, he noted./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #APEC Convention Centre #An Giang province #APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 #Phu Quoc An Giang
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

A view of a National Assembly meeting (Photo: VNA)

NA reviews special mechanisms to keep APEC 2027 projects on schedule

The draft laws include the Law on Urban Development; the Law on amending and supplementing several articles of 10 laws concerning administrative procedures and business conditions in the agriculture and environment sectors; and the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies, the Law on Telecommunications, the Law on E-Transactions, and the Law on Technology Transfer.

The construction site of the APEC Conference Centre in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Government proposes special mechanisms to unblock APEC 2027 projects in Phu Quoc

The projects in Phu Quoc have been implemented under tight deadlines. Since May 2025, the Prime Minister has directed preparations for APEC 2027, including accelerated infrastructure development on the special zone. An Giang province and investors have subsequently launched a number of major projects involving complex technical requirements and demanding construction schedules.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang receives Rolf Mutzenich, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, in Hanoi on August 18. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam welcomes German firms’ expansion

Vietnam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for German businesses to expand their investment and operations in the country, particularly in infrastructure, smart seaports, renewable energy, high-speed railways, science and technology, and high-quality human resource training.