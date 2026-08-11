Vietnam Airlines marks 35,000th flight to Australia

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines has marked the 35th anniversary of its Vietnam-Australia air route, celebrating its 35,000th flight and the 7.5 millionth passenger carried on the route.

The event took place as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's State visit to Australia, alongside activities promoting tourism and business connectivity between the two countries.

Over 35 years of operations, Vietnam Airlines has operated 35,000 flights and carried 7.5 million passengers between Vietnam and Australia, reflecting steady market growth and rising demand for connectivity between the two countries.

The national flag carrier currently operates 25 round-trip flights per week, connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Sydney, Melbourne and Perth using Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 wide-body aircraft.

In the first six months of 2026, the Vietnam-Australia air travel market recorded more than 809,000 passengers, up 11.5% year on year. Flights between the two countries maintained a high average load factor of more than 83%, indicating continued strong market demand.

Vietnam Airlines Chairman Dang Ngoc Hoa said air routes create opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment and tourism, adding that aviation is increasingly becoming strategic economic infrastructure amid deeper international integration.

He said Australia remains one of Vietnam Airlines' key markets and that the carrier would continue investing in its network, improving service quality and strengthening partnerships to expand connectivity between Vietnam and Australia.

Vietnam Airlines currently operates 25 round-trip flights a week, connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Sydney, Melbourne and Perth using its fleet of wide-body Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft.

​As part of its activities, Vietnam Airlines signed cooperation agreements with Trip.com Group and RMIT University at the Vietnam-Australia Science, Technology, Innovation, Investment, Education and Training Forum. The carrier also joined Vietnamese tourism promotion agencies and businesses in signing a cooperation agreement with Flight Centre Travel Group at the Vietnam-Australia Tourism Promotion Programme.

The agreements focus on destination promotion, tourism product development, expanding visitor markets, improving aviation human resources and strengthening business connectivity, helping make better use of the potential for bilateral cooperation.

The growth of the air travel market has accompanied advances in Vietnam-Australia relations. Following the upgrade of the two countries' ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, air connectivity has taken on an increasingly important role in promoting economic cooperation, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

​After 35 years, the Vietnam-Australia air route continues to serve as an important bridge between the two countries. As the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines will continue expanding connectivity and working with partners to promote bilateral cooperation in the years ahead./.

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