Business

Vietnam tightening e-commerce management

Amid the rapid expansion of online commerce, closely linked to consumption, exports, logistics, electronic payments and the digital economy, the legislation is expected to shape the sector’s sustainable future while ensuring a balance between State management, consumer rights and business interests.

Online promotion of lychee and other key agricultural and OCOP products from Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
Online promotion of lychee and other key agricultural and OCOP products from Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Law on E-Commerce and the Government’s Decree No. 248/2026/ND-CP, both of which took effect on July 1, 2026, provide an important legal framework for the development of the sector in a new phase.

Amid the rapid expansion of online commerce, closely linked to consumption, exports, logistics, electronic payments and the digital economy, the legislation is expected to shape the sector’s sustainable future while ensuring a balance between State management, consumer rights and business interests.

Greater market transparency

Le Hoang Oanh, Director General of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the law and decree are being implemented in a manner that both facilitates legitimate business activities and increases the responsibilities of entities engaged in online commerce.

A key objective is to steer platforms, businesses and household enterprises towards the principle of “compliance before selling.” At the same time, regulators will have a sufficient legal basis to deal with those exploiting the online environment to trade counterfeit goods, make false advertising claims, evade obligations or infringe upon consumers’ rights, among other violations.

A major feature of the new regulations is the requirement for stricter identification. Specifically, intermediary e-commerce platforms must verify sellers’ identities before authorising them to operate. The measure is expected to help clean up the market and curb counterfeit goods and products that infringe intellectual property rights by making sellers traceable. It will also support tax administration, help prevent losses to the State budget and protect consumers’ legitimate interests.

Notably, the guiding principle is to make maximum use of the State’s existing digital infrastructure and data, without creating unnecessary additional administrative procedures for individuals and businesses, while still ensuring that State agencies have effective management tools.

The new law and decree also clarify the responsibilities of e-commerce platforms. Platforms will no longer simply serve as intermediaries for transactions; they must proactively manage seller information, make their operating rules public, receive complaints and reports, store data, and remain ready to work with competent authorities to deal comprehensively with violations.

For social media platforms that incorporate e-commerce functions, the new regulations require mechanisms to identify sales accounts and ensure a transparent distinction between ordinary social interaction and commercial activities.

Livestream selling and affiliate marketing are also among the key areas covered by the new legal framework. Accordingly, all individuals directly involved in livestream sales, including KOLs and KOCs, must have their identities verified before going live and must ensure that product information is completely truthful.

At the same time, participants in affiliate marketing networks must clearly disclose their respective roles and responsibilities. For consumers, the new regulations reinforce core rights, including access to information, data protection, the right to lodge complaints and access to dispute-resolution mechanisms.

Proactive adaptation

Le Thi Ha, head of the agency’s e-commerce operations management office, said that as the Law on E-Commerce was passed by the National Assembly on December 10, 2025, digital platforms had already had time to prepare their technical infrastructure and refine operational procedures for verifying seller identities, managing content and monitoring livestream activities.

To meet the new standards, platforms need to develop integrated technical systems capable of connecting directly with the Ministry of Public Security’s database to facilitate electronic identification for all sellers, livestreamers and individuals engaged in affiliate marketing.

For businesses engaged in online commerce, experts say the biggest challenge is to proactively transform their governance models so that they can adapt promptly to the new legal framework.

Online businesses need to urgently review and standardise all legal entity information, tax identification numbers, product details, warranty policies and all information made publicly available to customers.

At the same time, they need to place particular emphasis on improving the user experience through transparent return and exchange policies, attentive after-sales services, and the provision of comprehensive information about goods./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Vietnam e-commerce management #Law on E-Commerce #Decree No. 248/2026/ND-CP Vietnam
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