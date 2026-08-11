Honda Vietnam reports lower motorcycle, car sales in July

​Hanoi (VNA) – Honda Vietnam reported on August 10 that its motorcycle and automobile sales in July fell 9% and 18.7% year-on-year, respectively.

Honda Vietnam sold 179,641 motorcycles in July, down 9% from the same period last year. Cumulative sales in the 2026–2027 fiscal year, from April 2026 through March 2027, reached 695,384 units, down 2% year-on-year.

The company also exported 19,531 completely built-up (CBU) motorcycles to various markets in July.

The results show increasing pressure on the conventional motorcycle market as consumers have more transportation options. The move toward electric vehicles is becoming more noticeable, especially in the motorcycle segment, with brands continuously expanding their electric lineups and consumers drawn to lower running costs and improving infrastructure.

Experts said motorcycle demand in July was also affected by seasonal factors as students were on summer holiday and the national high school graduation examinations had just ended. New university students tend to purchase motorcycles toward the end of August and in September, when the new academic year begins.

The seasonal pattern means July sales may not fully reflect demand during the back-to-school period. However, the 2% decline in cumulative sales indicates that conventional motorcycle manufacturers are facing significant changes in the market.

In the automobile segment, Honda Vietnam sold 2,129 vehicles in July, down 18.7% year-on-year. Cumulative sales from the beginning of the fiscal year through July reached 7,831 units, up 0.8% year-on-year.

Unlike motorcycles, Honda’s car sales have stayed in the positive during the first four months of the fiscal year despite a sharp double-digit drop in July.

Experts held that Honda’s July performance reflects the combined impact of seasonal factors, consumer sentiment, and increasingly fierce competition. In the motorcycle segment, the ongoing shift toward electric vehicles could continue to reshape demand.

Late August and September are expected to provide a clearer picture of motorcycle demand as the back-to-school season peaks. Manufacturers are also likely to step up promotional campaigns and introduce new products to attract customers./.

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