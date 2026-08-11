Ca Mau launches 96 million USD wind power project

Ca Mau (VNA) – Work on construction of a wind power plant began in Khanh Hung commune, the southernmost province of Ca Mau, on August 11.

The project which has a designed capacity of 50MW, will cover around 600ha of sea and land areas, with total investment estimated at 2.5 trillion VND (96 million USD). It comprises a 13km 110kV transmission line, a 63MVA step-up substation, medium-voltage underground cable systems, and wind turbines and their foundations.

Pham Minh Tri, General Director of Song Lam - Ca Mau Energy JSC, said the plant is expected to generate an average of 144 million kWh of electricity annually once completed.

The company will mobilise resources to carry out the next stages, accelerate construction in line with its committed schedule, fulfil its obligations to the State and uphold its responsibilities to the local community, he added.

Ca Mau, bordered by the seas on three sides, has significant potential for wind power development.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Huynh Chi Nguyen asked the investor to maximise financial, human and equipment resources to ensure the quality and progress of the project, with the plant expected to begin operation no later than the fourth quarter of 2028, strictly comply with investment regulations, prioritise local workers and fulfil its corporate social responsibilities, contributing to economic development while protecting the environment and improving local people's living standards.

Provincial departments and local authorities were asked to continue supporting the investor in completing the necessary procedures and promptly addressing difficulties to facilitate the project's efficient and timely implementation.

Since the beginning of the year, Ca Mau has commenced three wind power projects with combined investment of more than 10 trillion VND.

The province regards clean energy development as a key driver of economic growth, contributing to realising the goals of green growth and greenhouse gas emission reduction and strengthening national energy security./.

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