Business

ITE HCMC 2026 to connect Vietnam's tourism with the world

From its early editions in 2005-2010, which attracted around 210 exhibitors and 120 international buyers from 18 countries, ITE HCMC has grown significantly. This year's event is expected to feature more than 520 exhibitors and brands, 260 international buyers from over 40 countries and territories, and more than 21,000 pre-arranged B2B appointments.

At the 19th Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC 2025) (Photo: VNA)
At the 19th Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC 2025) (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2026) is set to become the largest edition in the event's history, further cementing its role as a leading platform for tourism promotion, trade and international cooperation in Vietnam.

To be held from August 27-29 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), the expo carries the theme “Vibrant Connections - Global Destinations.”

From its early editions in 2005-2010, which attracted around 210 exhibitors and 120 international buyers from 18 countries, ITE HCMC has grown significantly. This year's event is expected to feature more than 520 exhibitors and brands, 260 international buyers from over 40 countries and territories, and more than 21,000 pre-arranged B2B appointments.

The number of business meetings has increased more than eightfold compared with the expo's early years, highlighting its growing appeal and effectiveness in connecting domestic and international tourism businesses. The event will bring together 34 provinces and cities and is expected to attract around 30,000 visitors.

A major highlight of ITE HCMC 2026 is Ho Chi Minh City's hosting of three tourism ministerial conferences for the Mekong subregion. The events are expected to further reinforce the city’s role as a regional hub for tourism cooperation and a strategic intersection between state diplomacy and tourism trade promotion.

Alongside B2B activities, the expo will offer a three-day public experience featuring new destinations and tourism products, promotional programmes, OCOP products, regional cuisine and cultural performances.

According to Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, this year's expo will focus not only on increasing the number of international buyers, expected B2B transactions and participating businesses, but also on enhancing ITE HCMC's international profile. The scale and quality of conferences and seminars will also be expanded, with regional-level forums, ministerial meetings and international specialised workshops.

Hoa said the 20th edition would seek to further enhance its professionalism through greater international media coverage and increased participation by international buyers, helping pave the way for ITE HCMC to reach a higher level of professionalism in the years ahead. ITE HCMC 2026 will place particular emphasis on two tourism segments in which Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City have strong potential: MICE tourism and medical tourism.

Ho Chi Minh City has introduced policies to attract groups attending conferences, seminars and exhibitions combined with tourism activities, creating favourable conditions for large-scale group travel.

Through ITE HCMC, the city's tourism sector aims to demonstrate its capacity to host large MICE groups, highlighting its infrastructure and accommodation facilities and strengthening its ability to welcome international groups on a regular basis in the coming years./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #ITE HCMC 2026 #Vietnam #tourism Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Tourists enjoy a rickshaw tour of Hoi An Ancient Town, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

ITE HCMC 2026 to promote Vietnam’s tourism on global map

With its large scale, the ITE HCMC 2026 aims to promote tourism cooperation between Vietnam and priority markets such as Northeast Asia, Western Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and Oceania while also boosting visitor arrivals from the Indian market

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang receives Rolf Mutzenich, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, in Hanoi on August 18. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam welcomes German firms’ expansion

Vietnam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for German businesses to expand their investment and operations in the country, particularly in infrastructure, smart seaports, renewable energy, high-speed railways, science and technology, and high-quality human resource training.