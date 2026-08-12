ITE HCMC 2026 to connect Vietnam's tourism with the world

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2026) is set to become the largest edition in the event's history, further cementing its role as a leading platform for tourism promotion, trade and international cooperation in Vietnam.

To be held from August 27-29 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), the expo carries the theme “Vibrant Connections - Global Destinations.”

From its early editions in 2005-2010, which attracted around 210 exhibitors and 120 international buyers from 18 countries, ITE HCMC has grown significantly. This year's event is expected to feature more than 520 exhibitors and brands, 260 international buyers from over 40 countries and territories, and more than 21,000 pre-arranged B2B appointments.

The number of business meetings has increased more than eightfold compared with the expo's early years, highlighting its growing appeal and effectiveness in connecting domestic and international tourism businesses. The event will bring together 34 provinces and cities and is expected to attract around 30,000 visitors.

A major highlight of ITE HCMC 2026 is Ho Chi Minh City's hosting of three tourism ministerial conferences for the Mekong subregion. The events are expected to further reinforce the city’s role as a regional hub for tourism cooperation and a strategic intersection between state diplomacy and tourism trade promotion.

Alongside B2B activities, the expo will offer a three-day public experience featuring new destinations and tourism products, promotional programmes, OCOP products, regional cuisine and cultural performances.

According to Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, this year's expo will focus not only on increasing the number of international buyers, expected B2B transactions and participating businesses, but also on enhancing ITE HCMC's international profile. The scale and quality of conferences and seminars will also be expanded, with regional-level forums, ministerial meetings and international specialised workshops.

Hoa said the 20th edition would seek to further enhance its professionalism through greater international media coverage and increased participation by international buyers, helping pave the way for ITE HCMC to reach a higher level of professionalism in the years ahead. ITE HCMC 2026 will place particular emphasis on two tourism segments in which Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City have strong potential: MICE tourism and medical tourism.

Ho Chi Minh City has introduced policies to attract groups attending conferences, seminars and exhibitions combined with tourism activities, creating favourable conditions for large-scale group travel.

Through ITE HCMC, the city's tourism sector aims to demonstrate its capacity to host large MICE groups, highlighting its infrastructure and accommodation facilities and strengthening its ability to welcome international groups on a regular basis in the coming years./.

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