Business

Vietnam's tropical fruits see untapped potential in Türkiye

At present, fresh fruits from Vietnam are available mainly at some premium supermarkets, Asian food stores, and importers serving foreign communities in Istanbul and Ankara; they have yet to gain widespread market access.

Workers sort mangoes for export processing at B’LaoFood Company. (Photo: VNA)
Workers sort mangoes for export processing at B’LaoFood Company. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Turkish market offers considerable room for Vietnamese tropical fruits, particularly produce that Türkiye lacks the natural conditions or domestic production capacity to supply, but Vietnamese businesses face a number of challenges in tapping the market, including logistics, phytosanitary requirements, food safety, traceability, and import costs.

​Asurvey by the Vietnam Trade Office in Türkiye shows that there remains significant potential for Vietnamese fresh fruit exports to the market. At present, fresh fruits from Vietnam are available mainly at some premium supermarkets, Asian food stores, and importers serving foreign communities in Istanbul and Ankara; they have yet to gain widespread market access.

​Several factors have limited the growth of Vietnamese fresh fruit exports to Türkiye. The country has a highly developed agricultural sector and is one of the world's major producers of grapes, apples, cherries, and apricots, among others. Abundant domestic supplies mean that demand for imported fresh fruits is lower than in many East Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

​The considerable geographical distance between Vietnam and Türkiye also raises logistics costs and transportation times. For perishable produce such as mango, dragon fruit, rambutan, and longan, maintaining quality during long-distance transportation remains a major challenge. Türkiye also imposes strict requirements on phytosanitary measures, food safety, and traceability.

​In addition, the two countries do not have a free trade agreement. Many fresh fruits remain subject to import tariffs under the most-favoured-nation (MFN) tariff schedule, along with phytosanitary, inspection, and customs clearance costs, reducing their competitiveness.

​Despite these challenges, the Vietnam Trade Office sees potential for several Vietnamese tropical fruits in the Turkish market, including fresh coconut, dragon fruit, mango, durian, frozen fruit, and individually quick-frozen (IQF) products. These are products for which Türkiye has limited or no domestic production advantages.

​The development of tourism, hotels, restaurants, and coffee chains, together with growing demand for healthy foods, is also gradually boosting demand for tropical fruits in major cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and Antalya.

​Meanwhile, the growing number of foreigners living in Türkiye and rising international tourist arrivals are creating demand for tropical fruits. Major supermarket chains such as Migros, CarrefourSA, and Metro Türkiye have begun selling a range of premium imported fruits, expanding their product offerings.

​To expand fresh fruit exports to Türkiye, Vietnamese businesses are suggested to focus on several key areas. They must fully comply with Turkish regulations on phytosanitary measures, food safety, traceability, and pesticide residue limits.

​Businesses also need to invest more heavily in post-harvest technologies, including cold treatment, preservation, packaging, and logistics, to maintain product quality during long-distance transportation.

​Building a brand for Vietnamese fruits should also be prioritised instead of exporting products merely as raw materials. Businesses should also focus on partnerships with importers specialising in premium food products, modern supermarket chains, and hotel, restaurant, and catering (HORECA) distribution networks, which are more likely to accept higher prices for quality products.

​According to experts, Türkiye presents certain barriers, but the market gap for tropical fruits also creates opportunities for Vietnam. By addressing quality, logistics, standards, and branding challenges, Vietnamese fruits could gradually expand from niche markets into modern distribution systems, enabling the country to make better use of its export potential in Türkiye./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Türkiye #tropical fruits #Vietnam's fresh fruit exports #Vietnam's exports to Türkiye Turkey Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.