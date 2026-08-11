Politics

Vietnam, Australia seek to forge stronger bonds

The two sides highlighted the progress in the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed measures to boost cooperation in areas with considerable potential, including communications, digital trade, cybersecurity, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Trinh Van Quyet (left), member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Publicity, and Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Matt Thistlethwaite at their meeting in Canberra on August 11, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Trinh Van Quyet (left), member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Publicity, and Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Matt Thistlethwaite at their meeting in Canberra on August 11, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – Trinh Van Quyet, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Publicity, held a working session with Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Matt Thistlethwaite in Canberra on August 11.

The meeting took place as part of General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Australia.

The two sides highlighted the progress in the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed measures to boost cooperation in areas with considerable potential, including communications, digital trade, cybersecurity, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Thistlethwaite affirmed that Vietnam is one of Australia’s important partners in the region, saying the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects the importance Australia attaches to ties with Vietnam, not only in economic and trade terms but also in promoting regional peace, stability and development.

Recalling his visits to Vietnam, Thistlethwaite hailed the Southeast Asian country’s dynamic development and increasingly active role in international activities.

He mentioned the Vietnam–Australia TechConnect Forum held in Sydney on August 10 with the participation of General Secretary and President Lam, and noted the event demonstrated the potential to connect their businesses and educational institutions while opening up new opportunities for technology and innovation cooperation.

The rapid growth of the digital economy and technology is creating new business models and cooperation opportunities, but also posing growing cybersecurity challenges, he said, adding that that Australia wants to work more closely with Vietnam to tap these opportunities, ensure a safe environment for people and businesses, and minimise risks of disruptions to cross-border business activities and transactions caused by cyber threats.

The host also expressed his wish to increase high-level and ministerial-level exchanges to deepen bilateral cooperation and contribute to regional peace and stability.

For his part, Quyet said General Secretary and President Lam’s visit demonstrates the close relationship between Vietnam and Australia and provides fresh momentum for expanding bilateral cooperation in multiple fields.

He agreed with his host on the importance of cybersecurity amid the boom in digital trade, stressing the need for stronger cooperation to support businesses, particularly private firms, in expanding trade and investment.

Vietnam is pursuing the goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045, he said, noting that it gives a high priority to science – technology, innovation, digital transformation, human resources development and international cooperation.

The Vietnamese official said the bilateral relationship has made progress in the economy, trade, investment, defence – security, education, science – technology and tourism. Meanwhile, culture, journalism, communications and people-to-people exchanges still offer considerable potential.

Quyet stressed that stronger bonds between the two peoples are essential to the long-term and sustainable development of bilateral ties, with culture, education and the media serving as important bridges.

He cited RMIT University as an example, noting that it has operated in Vietnam for more than two decades and continues to expand its investment. He said such cooperation models not only help develop high-quality human resources but also create lasting bridges between the two peoples.

He suggested Australia further strengthen cooperation in journalism, communications and external affairs information, consider establishing an annual journalist exchange mechanism, and promote direct cooperation between key media agencies of the two countries.

Quyet further proposed expanding collaboration in digital trade and information-space governance, calling for Australia's support for Vietnamese language teaching and learning, the development of community media channels, and the facilitation of visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens.

Welcoming the proposals, Thistlethwaite said they offer practical directions for strengthening bilateral connections and pledged to discuss them with relevant Australian ministers and agencies. He stressed the importance of the media and resident reporters in helping people in each country better understand the other.

He also underlined the importance of secure digital transactions and an open, low-barrier trading environment. He praised the Vietnamese community's contributions to Australian society and applauded the growing number of Vietnamese students in Australia.

The assistant minister affirmed Australia and Vietnam boast huge room to further expand cooperation, expressing confidence that bilateral relations will continue to flourish in the time ahead./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Australia #people-to-people exchanges #Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #Trinh Van Quyet #Matt Thistlethwaite Australia Vietnam
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