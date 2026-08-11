☕ Afternoon briefing on August 11

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on August 11 morning (local time), affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to Australia’s role and position, and the close and trusted Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries as well.



PM Albanese welcomed General Secretary and President Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their state visit to Australia, stressing its signficance amid the rapidly growing ties, particularly since the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam held a meeting with President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick in Canberra on August 11.



Welcoming General Secretary and President Lam and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation, the Australian parliamentary leaders spoke highly of Vietnam’s development achievements and expressed their admiration for the dynamism and creativity of the country and its people, particularly young Vietnamese. They said this energy and determination reflected Vietnam’s strong resolve and aspiration to build a prosperous and powerful nation. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn in Canberra on August 11 morning (local time).



The meeting followed a formal state welcome ceremony, staged with the highest protocol for visiting heads of state. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese exchanged three joint statements and witnessed the signing of seven cooperation documents between the two countries in Canberra on August 11.



The joint statements comprise one on deepening the Vietnam-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, one on economic resilience cooperation, and another on the enhancement of science, technology and innovation connectivity. Read full story



- The upcoming state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam to New Zealand is an important opportunity for the two countries to advance the substantive implementation of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, according to Prof. Emeritus Roberto Rabel, a senior fellow at the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University of Wellington.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, Prof. Rabel said the visit will enable the two countries’ leaders to exchange views on cooperation priorities, building on New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s visit to Vietnam in 2025. Maintaining high-level visits demonstrates both sides’ commitment to translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete outcomes. Read full story



- The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) now places foreign affairs among the country’s key, regular tasks, alongside national defence and security. This marks a shift in thinking, with foreign policy expected to move one step ahead, helping safeguard the country early and from afar, while opening up greater space, resources and opportunities for development. In practice, this requirement is gradually being translated into concrete action.



It is no coincidence that Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW identifies foreign affairs as a key, regular task. In a world changing rapidly and marked by uncertainty, any disagreement or shift in relations among major powers can have a direct impact on Vietnam’s development environment. Read full story



- From applying for e-visas and registering for digital identification to accessing online public services, foreigners in Vietnam are enjoying increasingly convenient experiences as the country advances its digital transformation.



Beyond streamlining administrative procedures, these changes reflect Vietnam’s efforts to build an integrated, user-centred digital ecosystem, improving service quality while enhancing the country’s appeal as a destination for investment, study, work and tourism. Read full story

Tourists visit the Imperial Citadel of Hue. (Photo: VNA)

- Australia is emerging as one of Vietnam’s key tourism source markets, with visitor arrivals steadily increasing, staying longer, spending relatively more, and showing strong interest in local culture, cuisine, nature and authentic experiences.



Australia has become one of Vietnam’s fastest-growing long-haul tourism markets. Vietnam welcomed 490,880 Australian visitors in 2024, up 26% year on year and around 28% higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first seven months of 2026, the country received 396,648 Australian tourists, a year-on-year increase of 25.8%, placing Australia among Vietnam’s top 10 source markets./. Read full story