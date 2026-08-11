☀️ Morning digest on August 11

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam received Nicholas Moore, Australia’s Special Envoy for Southeast Asia, in Sydney on August 10, within the framework of his State visit to Australia.



At the meeting, Moore said the top Vietnamese leader’s visit to Australia is highly significant as it marks an important milestone in the history of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, which were established more than 50 years ago. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony organised by Vietnam Airlines on August 10 evening (local time) to mark 35 years of air and tourism connectivity between Vietnam and Australia.



Over 35 years of operations, Vietnam Airlines has operated 35,000 flights and carried 7.5 million passengers between Vietnam and Australia, reflecting the steady growth of the market and rising demand for connectivity between the two countries. Read full story

Officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Australia welcome Party General Secretary and President To Lam at Canberra Airport on August 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in Canberra on the evening of August 10 (local time), continuing his state visit to Australia from August 9-12 at the invitation of Governor-General Sam Mostyn.



Welcoming the top Vietnamese leader and high-level delegation at Canberra Airport were Jeff Barnes representing the Australian Governor-General; Madeleine King representing the Australian Prime Minister and serving as Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia; Justin Hayhurst, deputy head of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet; and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird. Read full story



- Vietnam and Australia are looking to expand investment and cooperation in developing a sustainable rice value chain in the Mekong Delta, while promoting collaboration in education, science and technology, and human resources development.



During General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Australia from August 9-12, Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, authorised by the General Secretary and President, held working sessions with SunRice Group CEO Paul Serra and RMIT University’s Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Alec Cameron in Sydney on August 10. Read full story



- The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a press briefing in Hanoi on August 10 to provide information about Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on August 2, 2026, on overseas Vietnamese affairs (Resolution No. 23).



At the briefing, Vice Chairman of the committee Ngo Trinh Ha said Resolution No. 23 was adopted following a review of 20 years of implementing Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW and other relevant directives of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC)’s Politburo and Secretariat on overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs. Read full story



- India is not only focused on building domestic capabilities but also regards international cooperation as a key pillar of its semiconductor development strategy. Vietnam is seen as a partner with complementary strengths, particularly following the state visit to India by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam in May, an Indian expert has said.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Sudhanshu Mittal, Director of Engineering Solutions at the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) of India, noted that during the visit, the two countries signed a number of cooperation agreements, with semiconductors identified as a priority area alongside artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and advanced technologies. Read full story



- The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a workshop in Hanoi on August 10 to discuss building and developing networks of overseas Vietnamese (OV) experts and intellectuals in strategic technology fields.



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang highlighted two major new points in the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, dated August 2, 2026, on OV affairs. Read full story



- Vietnam’s textile and garment exports reached an estimated 4.7 billion USD in July, up 8.2% from June and 4.3% compared to the same month last year, according to official figures.



The strong July performance pushed total export turnover for the first seven months to 27.02 billion USD, a 2.67% annual gain. The numbers reflect the industry’s push to lock in orders, diversify markets, and optimise production to keep Vietnam locked on the global export map. Read full story



- Sixty-five years since the Agent Orange disaster began in Vietnam, policies and programmes to address its consequences are increasingly moving beyond immediate relief to provide long-term support and improve living conditions for victims and their families across generations.



Over the years, Vietnam has developed policies covering allowances, healthcare, rehabilitation, vocational training, employment, and livelihood support for AO/dioxin victims and their families. In 2026, the support was expanded with a nationwide programme to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing for biological children of people who participated in the resistance war and were exposed to toxic chemicals./. Read full story