Politics

Vietnamese, Australian leaders witness exchange of cooperation documents

The joint statements comprise one on deepening the Vietnam-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, one on economic resilience cooperation, and another on the enhancement of science, technology and innovation connectivity.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, left) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese witness exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, left) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese witness exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese exchanged three joint statements and witnessed the signing of seven cooperation documents between the two countries in Canberra on August 11.

The joint statements comprise one on deepening the Vietnam-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, one on economic resilience cooperation, and another on the enhancement of science, technology and innovation connectivity.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese exchange a joint statement (Photo: VNA)

The cooperation documents include memorandums of understanding between Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry on agriculture and sustainable rural development; between the Vietnam Coast Guard and Australian Border Force on maritime law enforcement; between the Border Guard High Command under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and Australian Border Force on border protection cooperation and mutual support; between Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training and Australia’s Department of Employment and Workplace Relations on vocational education; between the two governments of on digital economy cooperation; and between Vietnam’s Ministry of Health and Australia’s Department of Health, Disability and Ageing on health cooperation. The two sides also signed the Protocol to Amend and Supplement the Air Services Agreement.

The Vietnamese leader’s state visit to Australia from August 9-12 is aimed at further strengthening and elevating high-level political trust, providing fresh momentum for the effective implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and setting cooperation priorities for the coming period. It also offers an opportunity for the two countries’ leaders to hold in-depth discussions on regional and international issues of common interest, enhance coordination through multilateral mechanisms, and reaffirm their shared commitment to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and beyond./.

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