Politics

Australian Governor-General hosts welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Following the welcome ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam held a meeting with Governor-General Mostyn, and talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents and met the press. He also had meetings with the President of the Australian Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn hosts a welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in Canberra on August 11 morning (Photo: VNA)
Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn hosts a welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in Canberra on August 11 morning (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn hosted a welcome ceremony in Canberra on August 11 morning for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation who are paying a state visit to Australia from August 9-12.

As the motorcade carrying General Secretary and President Lam arrived at Government House, Mostyn warmly welcomed him at the arrival area, while a 21-gun salute was fired in honour of the Vietnamese leader.

Following the welcome ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam held a meeting with Governor-General Mostyn, and talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents and met the press. He also had meetings with the President of the Australian Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Since Vietnam and Australia established diplomatic relations on February 26, 1973, the two countries have built a strong and enduring relationship with increasingly diverse and expanding interests. Vietnam is now regarded as one of Australia’s most important bilateral partners.

Vietnam-Australia relations are currently at their most dynamic stage since the two countries established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

vnanet-potal-le-don-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-tham-cap-nha-nuoc-toi-australia-8946440.jpg
Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn introduces Australian officials to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)﻿

Economic, trade and investment cooperation continues to serve as one of the key pillars of bilateral ties. Australia is currently Vietnam’s seventh-largest trading partner, while Vietnam has established itself as a dynamic trading partner of Australia in Southeast Asia.

In the first six months of 2026, bilateral trade reached 8.1 billion USD, up nearly 22% year on year. Vietnam’s exports to Australia rose sharply to 3.8 billion USD, an increase of more than 25%, outpacing the country’s average export growth. Australia also remains among Vietnam’s top 10 partners in trade, tourism and official development assistance (ODA).

Alongside economic cooperation, defence and security ties between the two countries have continued to deepen on the basis of mutual trust and respect. Science, technology and education are also emerging as new drivers of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia.

General Secretary and President Lam’s state visit to Australia marks not only a milestone opening a new chapter in bilateral relations, but also reflects the strategic vision and determination of the two countries’ leaders to build increasingly effective Vietnam-Australia ties based on mutual trust, respect and benefit.

The visit is also an important step in implementing the foreign policy adopted at the 14th National Party Congress, contributing to the implementation of the policy of deepening, making more substantive, effective and sustainable the relationships with Comprehensive Strategic Partners./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn #General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam #Australia #Vietnam-Australia relations Australia
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