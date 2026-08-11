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Australian media highlight Party General Secretary and President To Lam’s state visit

The Australian Associated Press (AAP) said Vietnam-Australia relations are built on a foundation of deep strategic trust, converging interests and a shared commitment to the future of the region.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam (R) and Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn at the welcome ceremony in Canberra on the morning of August 11. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam (R) and Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn at the welcome ceremony in Canberra on the morning of August 11. (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – The state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to Australia from August 9-12 has drawn significant attention and positive assessments from major Australian media outlets and analysts, with it widely viewed as a vivid demonstration of the strong development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The Australian Associated Press (AAP) said Vietnam-Australia relations are built on a foundation of deep strategic trust, converging interests and a shared commitment to the future of the region. AAP quoted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as saying ahead of the visit that he looked forward to welcoming General Secretary and President Lam and discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Highlighting the growth of bilateral economic ties, AAP noted that two-way trade has doubled since 2020 to reach 30 billion AUD (21.1 billion USD), making Vietnam one of Australia’s fastest-growing trading partners. Vietnam has emerged as a major market for Australian coal, iron ore and aluminium, while also being an important source of international students. As Australia faces rising demand for fuel and energy, Vietnam is increasingly seen as a promising partner, making trade and energy cooperation key areas for mutually beneficial discussions between the two leaders.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) said the visit takes place against the backdrop of an increasingly mature and solid partnership. Vietnam has risen into Australia’s top 10 trading partners, while Australia remains an important economic partner for Vietnam. With bilateral trade in goods and services reaching around 30 billion AUD in 2025 and total two-way investment standing at 1.9 billion USD, the combination of strong growth and substantial room for further cooperation is expected to deepen strategic connectivity between the two economies.

On August 11, The Canberra Times said high-level talks in Canberra could pave the way for long-term economic gains. The newspaper highlighted Vietnam’s position as one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies and Australia’s five-decade effort to build a strong friendship with the country. It quoted Dr Anne Vo, a senior lecturer of Vietnamese culture and politics at the University of Wollongong, as saying that Vietnam is increasingly playing a pivotal role and providing practical economic security for Australian businesses amid a volatile global environment.

News.com.au and The Australian similarly identified trade, energy transition and regional security as key agenda items capable of generating substantial added value for both economies.

Australian media also paid close attention to Vietnam’s strategic outlook on international affairs. AAP recalled General Secretary and President Lam’s remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in May, highlighting his assessment that the world faces growing risks and uncertainty, with broader but more vulnerable connectivity, greater technological advances accompanied by higher risks of misuse, and deeper interdependence that can also be weaponised as a means of pressure.

The agency praised Vietnam’s consistent approach of promoting trust, dialogue and respect for international law as ways to overcome the risks of division and uncontrolled competition in today’s strategic environment./.

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