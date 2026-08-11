Singapore increases imports of green power

Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) has granted conditional approvals to two companies to import 900 MW of electricity from Malaysia.

According to EMA, the projects, expected to begin commercial operations around 2029, will supply electricity generated by solar farms and battery energy storage systems in Johor state in southern Malaysia. Battery energy storage systems store electricity generated from sources such as solar and wind power, or from the national grid, in batteries and release it for use as needed.

The move further strengthens cross-border energy connectivity between Singapore and Malaysia. It follows an earlier conditional approval for Singapore to import 1 GW of low-carbon electricity from the Malaysian state of Sarawak. The two sides are also studying the feasibility of building a second electricity interconnection with a capacity of up to 2 GW between the two countries.

Low-carbon electricity imports are a key pillar of Singapore's strategy to decarbonise its power sector, which accounts for about 40% of the country's carbon emissions.

To date, the EMA has granted conditional approvals and conditional licences to 13 electricity import projects involving Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, with the aim of building a regional clean power supply network and enhancing long-term energy security./.