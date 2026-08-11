Malaysia targets top 10 in Global Peace Index

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia aims to achieve a position in the top 10 of the Global Peace Index (GPI), as it is currently ranked 12th out of 165 countries.

Speaking at a recent security event in Sabah, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that within ASEAN, Malaysia ranked second behind Singapore, and in the Asia-Pacific region, behind Singapore and New Zealand.

The official stated that, over the last 13 years, the government has invested 723 million MYR (over 180 million USD) in the security of the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZONE. As a result, the country now has much better control over security and has ensured safe passage in its territorial waters.

Regarding the improved security situation in eastern Sabah, Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor said the area had recorded no kidnapping incidents over the past six years. He attributed the achievement to efforts by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) and partner security forces.

Hajiji said Malaysia needs to step up diplomatic efforts to reassess the security situation in eastern Sabah and encourage diplomatic missions in the country to lower their travel advisories for the area. Positive security developments, he said, would boost international tourists' confidence and attract more visitors to the state's eastern coastal destinations.

Recently, Australia and the Republic of Korea have reviewed and eased their travel advisories for eastern Sabah, while the US is conducting a similar review.

The Malaysian Ministry of Home Affairs said the reviews not only recognise Malaysia's security achievements but also strengthen confidence, encourage tourism, promote sustainable investment and deepen long-standing ties between Malaysia and the countries concerned./.

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