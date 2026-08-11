Politics

Lawmakers discuss establishing stable institutional framework for urban development

The draft Law on Urban Development aims to establish a stable, synchronised and long-term institutional framework for Ho Chi Minh City, other cities and special economic zones, thereby enhancing their role and position as growth poles, nuclei and development hubs of the country, regions and localities.

An overview of the first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly convened a plenary sitting on August 11 to discuss the draft Law on Urban Development, as part of its ongoing first extraordinary session.

The formulation and promulgation of the law are deemed necessary to institutionalise the Party’s policies and orientations, particularly Politburo Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW dated May 19, 2026, on building and developing Ho Chi Minh City in the new era.

The bill also aims to establish a stable, synchronised and long-term institutional framework for Ho Chi Minh City, other cities and special economic zones, thereby enhancing their role and position as growth poles, nuclei and development hubs of the country, regions and localities. It is also expected to contribute to achieving the national economic growth target of double-digit annual expansion.

At the same time, it seeks to further promote decentralisation and delegation of authority to local authorities, while encouraging their proactivenesss and creativity in institutional development and in mobilising, managing and effectively utilising resources for development.

The draft law will apply to Ho Chi Minh City and cities recognised as special-class urban areas and administrative units recognised as special economic zones. Cities yet to be classified as special-class urban areas will be eligible for certain mechanisms and policies. It sets out tailored mechanisms and policies for each group, subject to specific requirements and conditions.

In the afternoon, the National Assembly will discuss a draft Resolution on crime prevention and law enforcement, operations of the People’s Procuracy and People’s Courts, and enforcement of judgments, which is intended to replace Resolution No. 96/2019/QH14.

After hearing the proposal to approve the agreement related to the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Plant Project as well as the explanatory report and the verification report on the proposal, lawmakers are expected to hold group discussions on the matter./.

VNA
#Kỳ họp không thường lệ thứ Nhất #Quốc hội khóa XVI #16th National Assembly #first extraordinary session #draft Law on Urban Development
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