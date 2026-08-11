Politics

Top Vietnamese leader meets with Australian Governor-General

Governor-General Sam Mostyn expressed her pleasure at meeting General Secretary and President To Lam again in Canberra after her first state visit to Vietnam in September 2025.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn in Canberra on August 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn in Canberra on August 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn in Canberra on August 11 morning (local time).

The meeting followed a formal state welcome ceremony, staged with the highest protocol for visiting heads of state.

Governor-General Mostyn expressed her pleasure at meeting General Secretary and President Lam again in Canberra after her first state visit to Vietnam in September 2025.

She affirmed that bilateral relations are thriving on the foundation of solid political trust and believed that the visit would yield new gains and inject new momentum into the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia in the new period.

The top Vietnamese leader congratulated Australia on its achievements under Mostyn’s leadership, particularly progress in social cohesion, gender equality and sustainable development. He expressed belief that Australia’s steady course would not only bring prosperity to its own people and cultivate Vietnam–Australia relations, but also make a positive mark on peace, stability, and prosperity across the region and the world.

Turning to bilateral ties, he welcomed the powerful forward march of Vietnam–Australia ties after more than 50 years of diplomatic relations and the ongoing rollout of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Australia is a friend and a reliable partner of Vietnam with many shared strategic interests, he said, stressing that Vietnam highly values Australia’s companionship in its national development process and wants to deepen cooperation in a substantive, practical, and effective way.

Briefing the Governor-General on Vietnam’s socio-economic agains and major successes after more than 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), General Secretary and President Lam shared Vietnam’s historic achievements following recent major political events.

He particularly singled out the consensus reached at the third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee to build a new development model powered by productivity, knowledge, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, quality workforce and modern governance, coupled with green growth, sustainable development and extensive global integration.

This reflects the determination and ambition of Vietnamese leaders and people to achieve breakthroughs, hit the two centenary goals and become a high-income developed country by 2045, he said.

With the world undergoing profound changes and both nations facing high development demands, he said Vietnam and Australia must tighten cooperation further. He wished his visit would elevate bilateral ties to a new level, matching the rising requirements of both countries.

Governor-General Mostyn expressed her admiration for Vietnam’s development achievements and dynamism, particularly its strong transformation in the areas of the economy, science and technology, and international integration.

She said Australia and Vietnam share many similarities in their development vision, regarding science and technology, innovation, education and a highly skilled workforce as key drivers of development. The leader affirmed that this provides a favourable foundation for the two countries to expand cooperation into new areas.

Governor-General Mostyn affirmed that Australia wishes to become a trusted partner of Vietnam and stands ready to accompany and support the country in achieving its development goals.

Regarding directions for cooperation, General Secretary and President Lam recommended that the two countries continue to strengthen political trust through high-level exchanges and cooperation channels; expand defence and security cooperation; and promote trade and investment, working towards a bilateral trade target of 20 billion USD and a substantial increase in two-way investment.

Vietnam hopes to attract more high-quality capital from Australian businesses and investment funds through Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040, while proposing that the Australian State and Government continue to facilitate Vietnamese businesses’ expansion of their operations in the country.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam signs the guestbook. (Photo: VNA)

In development cooperation, education and knowledge sharing, he proposed that Australia continue to support Vietnam in strengthening public governance capacity, administrative reform and digital transformation in the public sector, while expanding scholarships, linkages of universities and research institutes, and vocational training cooperation to meet workforce demands in emerging industries.

The top Vietnamese leader also proposed strengthening cultural and tourism exchanges and people-to-people connectivity, particularly among young people, researchers and younger generations of leaders. Appreciating Australia’s multicultural policy, he hoped the country would continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community there to grow, make positive contributions to its society and serve as a bridge of friendship between the two nations.

Governor-General Mostyn emphasised the importance of people-to-people and community ties in building a lasting foundation for bilateral relations. She spoke highly of the increasingly prominent contributions of the Vietnamese community in Australia, as well as the role of Vietnamese students, intellectuals, experts and businesspeople in promoting connections between the two countries.

Australia wishes to continue creating a favourable environment for the Vietnamese community to draw on its strengths, preserve its cultural identity and contribute to the diversity and prosperity of Australian society.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, underscoring dialogue, cooperation and respect for international law, while working towards a peaceful, stable, inclusive and sustainably developing Indo-Pacific region.

On the occasion, General Secretary and President Lam invited Governor-General Mostyn to visit Vietnam again at a convenient time, with the latter accepting the invitation with pleasure./.

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