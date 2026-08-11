Vietnam congratulates Armenian leaders on reappointment, election

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese leaders on August 11 sent congratulatory messages to Armenian counterparts on their reappointment and election to key leadership positions in the European country.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on his reappointment as Prime Minister, while President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man extended his congratulations to Ruben Rubinyan on his election as President of the National Assembly of Armenia.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent his congratulations to Ararat Mirzoyan on his reappointment as Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs./.

​