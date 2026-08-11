Politics

Vietnam congratulates Armenian leaders on reappointment, election

Vietnamese leaders on August 11 sent congratulatory messages to Armenian counterparts on their reappointment and election to key leadership positions in the European country.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks at an event in Yerevan. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks at an event in Yerevan. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese leaders on August 11 sent congratulatory messages to Armenian counterparts on their reappointment and election to key leadership positions in the European country.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on his reappointment as Prime Minister, while President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man extended his congratulations to Ruben Rubinyan on his election as President of the National Assembly of Armenia.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent his congratulations to Ararat Mirzoyan on his reappointment as Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Armenia #Nikol Pashinyan #Ruben Rubinyan #Prime Minister of Armenia #National Assembly of Armenia Armenia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) and her Armenian counterpart Mnatsakan Safaryan at the Vietnam – Armenia political consultation in Hanoi on October 27. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Armenia hold political consultation in Hanoi

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Armenia, and proposed that the two sides increase meetings and mutual visits at all levels, especially the high level, to help strengthen political trust.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the 2025 Armenia – Vietnam Education & Technology Summit on September 23. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Armenia foster ties in education and technology

Vietnam has the potential to attract strong private sector involvement in education. Once the TUMO model proves effective, it should be quickly expanded through flexible forms such as “TUMO boxes” or “TUMO containers” to bring knowledge to remote areas

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.