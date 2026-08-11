Politics

Top Vietnamese leader meets head of Australia's Liberal–National Coalition

Regardless of which political party is in power in Australia, relations with Vietnam remain a priority, said Angus Taylor, leader of the Opposition and leader of the Liberal Party of Australia.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with Angus Taylor, leader of the Opposition and leader of the Liberal Party of Australia, on August 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with Angus Taylor, leader of the Opposition and leader of the Liberal Party of Australia, on August 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Angus Taylor, leader of the Opposition and leader of the Liberal Party of Australia, on August 11 afternoon (local time) as part of his state visit to Australia.

General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam regards Australia as an important and trusted Comprehensive Strategic Partner, expressing delight at the robust growth of bilateral relations.

He emphasised that the achievements in bilateral ties come as the result of continuous cultivation by generations of leaders, alongside a broad political consensus in Australia, creating a solid foundation for the stable and long-term development of their relations that contributes to regional peace, stability, and cooperation.

Vietnam is entering a new phase of development driven by a new growth model. This framework focuses on institutional breakthroughs, private sector development, science – technology, innovation, digital transformation, and enhanced labour productivity and human resource quality as key engines, he said, adding that Vietnam hopes Australia, with its strengths in capital, technology, education – training, and resources, to remain an important partner in fostering these new growth drivers.

Given this, the Vietnamese leader proposed the two sides continue expanding the political foundation of their relationship by strengthening party-to-party ties and increasing exchanges between their legislatures and parliamentarians.

He called for a shift from merely exploiting trade advantages to jointly building secure, sustainable, and resilient supply and value chains, particularly in energy and critical minerals. He requested that Australia continue to guarantee supplies of coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Vietnam while broadening cooperation in clean energy and green transition.

Both nations possess favourable conditions to elevate economic ties to new heights, working toward shared capabilities, technology, and value creation, he went on.

General Secretary and President Lam stated that Vietnam encourages Australian enterprises and investment funds to expand investments in areas aligned with Vietnam's needs and Australia's strengths such as clean energy, smart agriculture, infrastructure, critical minerals, high technology, and the maritime economy.

He also asked Australia to facilitate Vietnamese businesses in scaling up their investments and operations in Australia, thereby fostering a more balanced and effective bilateral investment partnership.

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The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Angus Taylor, leader of the Opposition and leader of the Liberal Party of Australia, on August 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Taylor affirmed that the Liberal Party of Australia highly values its relationship with Vietnam, noting the strong political foundation is paving the way for both sides to transition toward concrete, long-term economic benefits and development opportunities.

He stressed that regardless of which political party is in power in Australia, relations with Vietnam remain a priority.

He commended the Southeast Asian country's proactive steps in reform and integration, emphasising that bilateral relations are increasingly built on a foundation broader than inter-governmental ties, supported by active participation from political parties, parliamentarians, businesses, and educational and research institutions.

Taylor reaffirmed the Liberal Party of Australia’s strong support for the translation of commitments into concrete actions.

He also encouraged Australian enterprises to take a more proactive approach in seizing cooperation opportunities in Vietnam, viewing the country not only as a crucial market but also as a high-potential partner for Australia to jointly develop manufacturing capabilities, technology, and future industries./.

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