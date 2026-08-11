Culture - Sports

Youth sports strengthen Vietnam-China border friendship

Sports exchanges between Vietnamese and Chinese youth serve as an effective bridge for fostering closer ties and mutual understanding between the two countries’ people. Through football and basketball matches, young people from both sides can improve their fitness and skills while building friendships and promoting solidarity.

Beijing (VNA) – The 2026 Vietnam-China Youth Basketball Tournament was recently held in Pingxiang city, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China, providing a platform for cultural exchange for young people at the border between the two countries.

The event aimed to enrich the cultural and sporting lives of young people in border areas while promoting exchanges, mutual understanding, and friendship between the younger generations of Vietnam and China.

Beyond competition in skills, tactics, and physical fitness, the matches offered young players from both countries an opportunity to meet, exchange experience, and strengthen their bonds. On the court, the athletes demonstrated teamwork, determination, and youthful enthusiasm. This year’s tournament brought together 80 teams and more than 800 athletes aged between 6 and 16. Vietnam was represented by eight youth teams from localities such as Hanoi and Lang Son, while 72 Chinese teams came from 11 localities, including Nanning and Chongzuo.

Head referee Zheng Yi said the tournament not only helped young athletes improve their basketball skills, physical fitness, and competitive spirit, but also created opportunities for young people from the two countries to interact and promote cultural exchange.

As an international border-gate city facing the ASEAN region, Pingxiang plays an important role in promoting people-to-people, cultural, and sporting exchanges between Vietnam and China. Since early 2026, the city has hosted a number of bilateral sporting activities, including Vietnam-China friendship football matches between Pingxiang and Lang Son and the Vietnam-China BA friendly basketball tournament.

Sports exchanges between Vietnamese and Chinese youth serve as an effective bridge for fostering closer ties and mutual understanding between the two countries’ people. Through football and basketball matches, young people from both sides can improve their fitness and skills while building friendships and promoting solidarity./.

VNA
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