Politics

Vietnam–Spain Friendship Association looks to strengthen people-to-people ties

Nguyen Duc Loi, President of the Vietnam–Spain Friendship Association for the 2021–2026 term, said Vietnam–Spain relations have continued to develop positively across various fields, with political ties increasingly strengthened and cooperation in trade, education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The executive board of the Vietnam–Spain Friendship Association for the 2026–2031 term makes debut at the congress. (Photo: VNA)
The executive board of the Vietnam–Spain Friendship Association for the 2026–2031 term makes debut at the congress. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam–Spain Friendship Association will step up people-to-people diplomacy to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as highlighted at its fourth National Congress for the 2026–2031 term in Hanoi on August 11.

Addressing the congress, Nguyen Duc Loi, President of the Vietnam–Spain Friendship Association for the 2021–2026 term, said Vietnam–Spain relations have continued to develop positively across various fields, with political ties increasingly strengthened and cooperation in trade, education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two countries are preparing to organise activities to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027, creating opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation. In this context, people-to-people diplomacy remains an important channel for enhancing mutual understanding and consolidating the social foundation of bilateral relations, Loi said.

Loi shared that the association’s work last term thrived thanks to favourable conditions, like guidance from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), backing from the Spanish Embassy in Vietnam and other partners, plus the dedication of its executive board and members. He expressed his confidence that, under the spirit of “Solidarity - Friendship - Cooperation - Development,” delegates will take an active, responsible role in the congress, helping make it a success.

Delegates reviewed the association’s performance during the 2021–2026 term, identified shortcomings and areas requiring further innovation, and set orientations, goals, and tasks for the new term. The congress also adopted key documents and amended the association’s statutes.

It elected a 22-member executive board for the 2026–2031 term, with Loi, who is also a former member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, former General Director of the Vietnam News Agency, and Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association, re-elected as President of the VSFA for the 2026-2031 tenure.

Congratulating the congress, VUFO Vice President Nguyen Ngoc Hung urged the association to further enhance its role in promoting friendship between the two nations' people.

He called for stronger use of digital technology, modern communications, and social media to promote Vietnam’s image, improve the effectiveness of external information activities, and encourage greater participation, particularly among young people, in friendship activities.

He also stressed the need to turn bilateral cooperation frameworks at the national level into practical connections among localities, schools, businesses, social organisations, and people of the two countries, bringing the bilateral relationship closer to their communities.

Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Carmen Cano de Lasala affirmed that Spain values Vietnam as a dynamic and potential country and seeks to strengthen bilateral relations with the Southeast Asian nation. The congress provided an important opportunity to promote ties between agencies and organisations from the two countries, including cooperation between the Spanish Embassy in Vietnam and the VSFA in organising joint activities, she said.

Loi, for his part, pledged that the association would continue renewing its activities to serve as a bridge of friendship, cooperation, and connectivity between the people of Vietnam and Spain./.

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