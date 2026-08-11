Politics

Vietnamese people in various countries pay tribute to Lao National Assembly President

In the condolence book, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho wrote that Xaysomphone Phomvihane was an outstanding leader who made important contributions to national construction and development in Laos, as well as to the friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea pays tribute to Xaysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of the Lao National Assembly, at the Lao Embassy in Seoul on August 11, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea pays tribute to Xaysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of the Lao National Assembly, at the Lao Embassy in Seoul on August 11, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Delegations from the Vietnamese embassies and representative agencies in many countries have visited the Lao embassies to pay tribute to Xaysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of the Lao National Assembly.

A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in the Republic of Korea, led by Ambassador Vu Ho, visited the Lao Embassy in Seoul on August 11.

In a somber and heartfelt moment, they held a minute of silence to honour the late National Assembly President, who passed away on August 8 at the age of 70, remembering him as an exceptional leader of the Lao Party, State, and people, a proud son of the nation, and a close, loyal, and trusted friend of the Party, State, National Assembly, and people of Vietnam.

In the condolence book, Ho wrote that Xaysomphone Phomvihane was an outstanding leader who made important contributions to national construction and development in Laos, as well as to the friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Embassy and community in the RoK, the ambassador expressed profound sorrow and conveyed deepest condolences to the Party, State, National Assembly, and people of Laos, along with the bereaved family.

In Bangkok, a delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand led by Ambassador Pham Viet Hung, together with representatives of Vietnamese agencies, visited the Lao Embassy to lay a wreath and sign the condolence book on August 11.

Writing in the condolence book, Hung expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Xaysomphone Phomvihane, highlighting the deceased’s major contributions to Laos’ development and relations between the two countries.

Extending deepest condolences to the Lao Party, State, National Assembly and people, and the bereaved family, he affirmed that the profound friendship and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos will continue to be cherished, nurtured, and further developed by generations of the two countries' leaders and peoples.

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Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the European Union (EU) Nguyen Huong Tra (left) pays tribute to Xaysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member and President of the Lao National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

On August 10, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the European Union (EU) Nguyen Huong Tra visited the Lao Embassy in Brussels to sign the condolence book and offer sympathy over the passing of Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

She affirmed that the special friendship between Laos and Vietnam, painstakingly cultivated by generations of leaders and peoples of the two countries, will continue to be preserved, inherited, and unceasingly strengthened by future generations.

Lao Ambassador to Belgium Kingphokeo Phommahaxay expressed his sincere thanks for the timely concern and sympathy extended by the Vietnamese Embassy. He said the gesture was a vivid manifestation of the special solidarity between the Lao and Vietnamese peoples, reflecting the close bond that has served as a firm foundation for bilateral relations throughout history./.

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