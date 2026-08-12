Reference exchange rate continues to rise on August 12

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,539 VND/USD on August 12, up 23 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,816 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,262 VND/USD.



In contrast, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases from the August 11 morning trading session.



At 8:30, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,940 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,320 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from the previous session./.

VNA