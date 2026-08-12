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Ho Chi Minh City to integrate IoT into smart transport infrastructure

To promote IoT application in smart transport, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman has assigned the Department of Construction to lead the deployment of IoT in the construction, management, operation and maintenance of transport infrastructure. The department will also review and propose integrating IoT sensors and smart monitoring devices into transport construction, renovation and upgrading projects across the city.

A road in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
A road in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will study the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) sensor systems and smart monitoring devices into transport infrastructure projects, while applying IoT in maintaining traffic order and safety, as well as preventing, detecting and handling traffic violations.

To promote IoT application in smart transport, the municipal People's Committee Chairman has assigned the Department of Construction to lead the deployment of IoT in the construction, management, operation and maintenance of transport infrastructure. The department will also review and propose integrating IoT sensors and smart monitoring devices into transport construction, renovation and upgrading projects across the city.

The city will also focus on researching, testing and mastering technologies for smart transport. The Department of Science and Technology will advise the municipal People's Committee on research, testing, innovation and assessment of IoT technologies for smart transport, as well as manage and guide the implementation of scientific and technological tasks and pilot projects involving IoT, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in urban transport.

The department will also coordinate with businesses, research institutes and universities to support research and development, technology mastery and the localisation of IoT equipment and platforms, while participating in the assessment of technologies, technical standards and the effectiveness of IoT application in smart transport.

To ensure sufficient resources for implementation, the Department of Finance will coordinate with relevant agencies to develop mechanisms for mobilising social resources, public-private partnerships (PPP), sponsorships and aid for transport IoT projects. It will also study and issue detailed guidance on local budget spending for the periodic maintenance and repair of on-site IoT devices after they are handed over to commune-level People's Committees for management.

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City police will lead the application of IoT in maintaining traffic order and safety, preventing, detecting and handling traffic violations. It will also establish coordination mechanisms between specialised agencies and local authorities to receive and process traffic information and incidents, including congestion, accidents and violations, detected by IoT systems.

They will coordinate in the sharing and use of IoT data from cameras, sensors and monitoring systems for State management and maintaining security and order. It will also participate in developing and implementing cybersecurity, information security and personal data protection solutions for the city's transport IoT systems.

Effective use of such data will require data connectivity, sharing and analysis across different systems. Accordingly, the municipal Digital Transformation Centre will coordinate with agencies under the Ministry of Construction to integrate, connect and share data between IoT applications and shared digital platforms and the city's shared data warehouse. It will also lead the deployment of AI and big data applications for smart transport and provide guidance on updating field data in the smart transport system.

At the grassroots level, commune- and ward-level People's Committees and special zones will prioritise and coordinate in the implementation of IT projects that connect IoT-related software and applications in smart transport, including traffic and security cameras and traffic-volume monitoring devices. They will share relevant data with the Department of Construction, municipal police and other agencies.

The integration of IoT into transport infrastructure and connectivity of data from field devices is expected to improve the management, operation and maintenance of infrastructure and gradually complete the city's smart transport system./.

VNA
#An toàn giao thông #ATGT #Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Ho Chi Minh City #integrate #smart transport #infrastructure Ho Chi Minh City
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