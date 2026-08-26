President of Côte d’Ivoire NA concludes official visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi and his accompanying high-level delegation left Hanoi on August 26, concluding a four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President of the Vietnamese NA Tran Thanh Man.

During the visit, the Côte d’Ivoire leader laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received President Achi. Meanwhile, NA President Man hosted an official welcome ceremony and held talks with his Côte d’Ivoire counterpart.

At the meetings, the Vietnamese leaders welcomed the visit, the first by the head of an African country's legislature to Vietnam since the beginning of the Vietnamese NA's 16th tenure. They expressed their belief that following a series of significant activities held in 2025 to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Côte d’Ivoire diplomatic relations (1975–2025), the trip would open a new chapter in the friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries and their legislatures.

Welcoming the Côte d’Ivoire parliament's first delegation led by an NA Vice President to Vietnam to conduct research and share experience immediately after President Achi's visit, the host leaders proposed that the two sides identify parliamentary cooperation a pillar and an important foundation of their overall bilateral relations.

They called for effectively implementating the cooperation memorandum between the two legislatures, considering the early establishment of parliamentary friendship groups in each country, and further sharing legislative and supervisory experience.

President Achi thanked the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their warm and cordial welcome to the delegation. Expressing his delight at visiting Vietnam and witnessing firsthand the country's impressive development achievements after just 40 years of Doi Moi (renewal), the Côte d’Ivoire leader reiterated that Vietnam's success is both a source of inspiration and a model for African countries in their nation-building and development efforts.

He expressed his wish for the two legislatures to become regular forums for dialogue, mutual learning and cooperation in agriculture, processing and manufacturing, digital transformation, private investment, human resources development and finance mobilisation for development.

During the trip, the two NA leaders visited agricultural development models in Can Tho city. President Achi also visited Vietnam National University of Agriculture./.​