Politics

Officials must be assessed through actual results, credibility: Top leader

Emphasising the significance of preparing officials in ensuring the Party’s leadership capacity for the country’s new development journey, General Secretary and President Lam said that officials must not be assessed merely on the basis of expected positions or previous posts, but by the difficult problems they have solved, bottlenecks they have removed, teams they have built, successors they have prepared and public trust they have earned.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam chaired a meeting in Hanoi on August 26 with officials included in the leadership planning managed by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, during which he highlighted actual results, credibility, and trust earned in practice as the ultimate measures for each person.

Emphasising the significance of preparing officials in ensuring the Party’s leadership capacity for the country’s new development journey, General Secretary and President Lam said that officials must not be assessed merely on the basis of expected positions or previous posts, but by the difficult problems they have solved, bottlenecks they have removed, teams they have built, successors they have prepared and public trust they have earned.

The country needs officials with vision and strong implementation capacity, decisiveness and adherence to principles, and the courage to take responsibility while exercising self-restraint in the use of power and placing the common interest above personal or sectional interests, he stressed.

The top leader underlined that personnel planning is a process of preparation, training, testing and selection, not a process of reserving positions for officials. Inclusion in the planning scheme is only an organisational recognition of an official’s development prospects at a given point; it is neither a promise of appointment nor an automatic entitlement to promotion or nomination, he said.

Such prospects must be continuously demonstrated through political qualities, competence, credibility and actual performance, the General Secretary and President elaborated.

He stressed the need to remain open to new talents, adding that what matters is not being included in the planning scheme, but how officials develop afterwards.

tl.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam called on each official to turn established standards into qualities, capabilities and results that can be objectively assessed.

He said political mettle, ethics and integrity are the foundation; mindset and implementation capacity are core competencies; while actual outputs, credibility, results and trust earned in practice are the ultimate measures.

The leader called for strong reform of the management, training and deployment of officials after they are included in the planning pool. Personnel planning is meaningful only when it is linked to continuous management, training, assignment, assessment and utilisation, he underscored.

The planning pool must remain genuinely open and dynamic, while the use and protection of officials must go hand in hand with power control and screening, he stated.

The leader asked the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation to further refine its report and review regulations, mechanisms and implementation arrangements relating to officials under the Secretariat’s leadership planning. Each task must have a clear lead agency, deadline and expected outcome, avoiding the issuance of additional documents without tangible changes in practice.

He requested Party committees, Party organisations, leaderships and heads of agencies must bear direct responsibility for managing, training and assessing officials within their respective planning pools./.

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#General Secretary and President To Lam #leadership planning #personnel planning #power control
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