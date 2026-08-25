Politics

Vietnam treasures Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Singapore: Key leader

Shanmugam highly evaluated the significance of the visit and the successful organisation of the first Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Dialogue. He noted that the signing of documents in strategically important areas at this dialogue will deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) meets with Singapore’s Senior Minister K. Shanmugam on August 25. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) meets with Singapore’s Senior Minister K. Shanmugam on August 25. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) - Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to work with Singapore to advance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in line with the two countries’ interests and long-term vision, Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu said on August 25.

Tu made the remarks during his meeting with Singapore’s Senior Minister K. Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, as part of his ongoing official visit to Singapore.

Shanmugam highly evaluated the significance of the visit and the successful organisation of the first Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Dialogue. He noted that the signing of documents in strategically important areas at this dialogue will deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Congratulating Shanmugam on his recent appointment as Senior Minister, Tu expressed his hope that, with his extensive experience and reputation in the Singaporean Government and the People’s Action Party, Shanmugam will continue supporting stronger ties between the two Parties and countries, especially in high-quality human resources development and the sharing of Singapore’s experience in macroeconomic management, science and technology development, and emerging economic sectors, thereby creating new spaces for joint development.

The Vietnamese leader also briefed the host on the outcomes of the Strategic Dialogue held earlier the same day, saying that this was the first meeting under a mechanism agreed upon by the two sides during General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Singapore in May 2026. The early launch of the mechanism demonstrated the two Parties’ strong commitment to translating high-level agreements into reality.

Shanmugam affirmed his readiness to continue working closely with Vietnam to make effective use of this mechanism, strengthen political trust, enhance resilience and lay a solid foundation for long-term bilateral cooperation.

The Singaporean minister committed to promoting collaboration between the Singaporean Ministry of Home Affairs and Vietnamese partners, particularly in combating transnational crime. He also promised to continue working closely with Vietnam at ASEAN and other multilateral frameworks, aiming to boost ASEAN’s solidarity and unity, strengthen the bloc's resilience, and reinforce its central role in the region’s structure./.

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