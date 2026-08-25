Over 50 artworks capture years of national reconstruction

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi opened an exhibition titled “Memories of unforgettable years” on August 25, drawing strong interest from the public and art lovers.

The exhibition, celebrating the 81st National Day anniversary (September 2, 1945–2026), features more than 50 outstanding works across oil, lacquer, silk, gouache and pencil.

Paintings, graphic works and sculptures centred on national development take visitors back to the years of rebuilding the homeland between the 1950s and the 1980s. Many artists travelled to factories, enterprises, construction sites and farms, from lowland to mountainous areas, to capture the atmosphere of labour and production.

In his speech, Dr. Nguyen Anh Minh, Director of the museum, said the country’s fine arts heritage serves as a treasure trove of visual memories. Each artwork bears the imprint of a particular historical period, helping preserve historical, cultural and artistic values while enabling the public to better understand the past, appreciate the present and look toward the future.

The event, running through September 8, not only highlights achievements in economic recovery, national reconstruction and socialism building, but also fosters national pride and inspires today’s generation with a drive for advancement./.