Hanoi exhibition brings 165 Vincent van Gogh masterpieces to life with technology

Hanoi (VNA) – When art no longer remains confined to the canvas, viewers no longer simply stand outside the artwork. This is the spirit behind Van Gogh Timeless, a large-scale, multi-sensory interactive exhibition officially opened in Hanoi on August 12.



The exhibition marks the first time the capital has hosted a licensed Van Gogh exhibition from France, featuring 165 masterpieces recreated using state-of-the-art technology.



It combines a range of advanced technologies, including 3D Mapping Projection, VR-AR, LiDAR and Surround Sound, together with research into the impact of sound frequencies on human emotions. Notably, the display employs advanced technology systems from Vioso, a renowned name behind major mapping projects around the world. Some 74 high-end projectors are used throughout the exhibition, delivering approximately 613.8 million pixels simultaneously to create an immersive multi-sensory experience.



At the opening ceremony, Van Gogh Timeless unveiled an exclusive concept inspired by light in the artist’s imagination and the masterpieces of Vincent van Gogh, tracing the transformation of human civilisations. The concept is brought to life through 13 experiential zones, taking visitors through different chapters. Each space offers a fresh perspective on beauty, art and creativity that transcends time.



Speaking at the opening, Vu Thi Thu Quynh, co-founder of Emerart, said the exhibition seeks to erase the invisible boundaries between art and life, creating a space where visitors can immerse themselves in inspiring artistic values.



As the cultural and creative industries increasingly become an important driver of development, professionally produced projects featuring international licences and innovative technologies such as Van Gogh Timeless can contribute to enriching Hanoi’s cultural life./.

VNA