Miss World 2026 opens in Quang Ninh, showcasing heritage and global connections

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The opening ceremony of the 73rd Miss World pageant officially took place at Halong Marina Square in Bai Chay ward, Quang Ninh province, on August 12.



Jointly held by the Quang Ninh provincial authorities, the Miss World Organisation and the pageant’s organising committee, the event attracted more than 10,000 delegates, local residents and visitors. The ceremony featured 111 contestants representing 111 countries and territories worldwide.



The opening night featured a vibrant artistic programme, beginning with “Hello Vietnam” and a parade of contestants in an “ao dai” (traditional Vietnamese long dress) collection by designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam. The contestants also carried hand-painted conical hats depicting images of Quang Ninh’s heritage.



The programme continued with two themed segments, “Welcome Miss World to Quang Ninh – Vietnam” and “Sound of Beauty”, featuring prominent Vietnamese artists and energetic performances by the contestants.



Miss World 2026 contestants perform in Vietnamese ao dai at the opening ceremony on August 12. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Anh said 2026 marks a milestone as Vietnam hosts Miss World for the first time, coinciding with the pageant’s special 75th anniversary. Quang Ninh’s selection as the venue for the opening ceremony reflects international confidence in the province’s event-hosting capacity, development environment and growing position in international integration.



After the opening leg in Quang Ninh from August 8 to 12, contestants will continue their journey through Vietnam’s heritage destinations, including Hai Phong city and Khanh Hoa province’s Nha Trang, before competing in the grand finale./.