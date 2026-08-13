Expo to open door for Vietnamese suppliers to enter US market

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Hanoi (VNA) – The first-ever participation of US retail giant Target in the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo (VIS) 2026 is expected to open up opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to connect directly with one of the North American country’s leading retailers and join its supply chain, from manufacturing and product development to private-label production.

VIS 2026 is scheduled to take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City from September 3 to 5.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) said on August 11 that Target is seeking Vietnamese suppliers of household goods, home textiles, children’s products, personal care and beauty products, with a focus on companies capable of manufacturing and developing products that meet requirements on quality, design and supply chain management.

Its sourcing priorities include stuffed toys, ceramic tableware and kitchenware, synthetic-fabric home textiles, plastic kitchen products, baby and children’s goods, as well as hair and scalp care, bath and body care, skincare, beauty tools, makeup accessories and innovative packaging.

The retailer is also exploring suppliers of household cleaning products, candles and home fragrances, children’s personal care products and, in the longer term, pet products, health and wellness goods, and furniture and equipment for babies and young children.

The diverse sourcing portfolio offers Vietnamese businesses opportunities not only to supply finished products but also to participate in product design, development and manufacturing through OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), ODM (Original Design Manufacturer), private-label and co-development models, the MOIT noted.

Target operates more than 2,000 stores across the US and recorded about 105 billion USD in revenue in 2025. It has developed more than 45 private labels and is prioritising suppliers with manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, large export volumes and experience in supplying for international corporations and retail chains such as IKEA, Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Nitori, TJX, Williams Sonoma, Walgreens, Amazon, CVS, Sephora and Ulta.

Besides production capacity, Target seeks suppliers with capabilities in OEM/ODM, product design and development, private-label manufacturing and innovation, as well as the ability to respond quickly to market demand.

At VIS 2026, Vietnamese businesses will have an opportunity to meet Target’s sourcing team, learn about its requirements, and explore cooperation potential. To improve their chances, they are suggested to strengthen production capacity, product development, quality and supply chain management while meeting requirements on safety, social responsibility, environmental protection, raw materials, and origin.

Thoroughly preparing an English-language company profile, including information on production facilities and capacity, export markets, international customers and OEM/ODM certificates, as well as product samples, will be crucial for making a strong first impression, the MOIT said, adding that experience in supplying for international retailers should be clearly highlighted as a key advantage./.

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