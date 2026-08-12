Politics

Vietnam, US enhance cooperation in education - training

Affirming that Vietnam regards the US as one of its top strategic partners, Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh said Vietnam wishes to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US in a substantive and in-depth manner on the basis of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political systems.

Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh received in Hanoi on August 12 a delegation from the US House of Representatives, led by Chairman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce Tim Walberg.

Affirming that Vietnam regards the US as one of its top strategic partners, Thanh said Vietnam wishes to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US in a substantive and in-depth manner on the basis of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political systems. She welcomed the US’ continued attention to relations with Vietnam and its support for a strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous Vietnam, in line with the long-term interests of both countries.

Vietnam highly values US support for education and training, she stated. Although the two sides have signed and implemented several cooperation agreements in the field, there remains significant potential to match the level of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, she added.

Thanh urged Walberg and other members of the delegation to support and promote tripartite cooperation among Vietnamese higher education institutions, US universities and businesses, particularly in areas where Vietnam has high demand, including semiconductors, AI, digital technology, biotechnology and other strategic technologies.
She called for deeper business involvement in identifying skills needs, developing curricula, providing experts, and offering internships and employment opportunities, while encouraging reputable US universities to establish campuses or offer training programmes in Vietnam.

Vietnam stands ready to facilitate the presence and long-term cooperation of US universities, educational organisations and businesses, helping make education, training, science and technology and high-quality human resources a key pillar of bilateral ties, she affirmed.

Regarding labour, the NA Vice President said Vietnam considers developing a modern, flexible, efficient and sustainable labour market, while protecting workers’ legitimate rights and interests, an important task in its development and international integration.

She said the National Assembly of Vietnam is discussing a draft law amending and supplementing a number of provisions of the Law on Contract-Based Vietnamese Guest Workers, which is scheduled for consideration at the first extraordinary session.

She asked Walberg and members of the delegation to support stronger bilateral cooperation in vocational training, skills development and labour productivity; closer links between vocational education institutions and professional organisations, particularly in high-tech industries, semiconductors, AI and advanced manufacturing; and experience sharing on helping workers adapt to digital transformation and automation, improving working conditions, ensuring occupational safety and building harmonious labour relations.

Building on the positive momentum of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Thanh called for stronger political and diplomatic cooperation, including increased exchanges at all levels, particularly between high-ranking leaders of the two legislatures, and the establishment of a US congressional friendship group with Vietnam to create a regular and substantive dialogue mechanism between the two parliaments.

On economic, trade and investment ties, she stressed the need for continued momentum in economic cooperation as a key pillar and driving force of bilateral relations.

She also asked the US lawmakers to lend their support and voice to urging the US Government to soon recognise Vietnam as a market economy and for the two sides to conclude negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement at an early date.

For his part, Walberg expressed his wish to strengthen connectivity and expand cooperation opportunities, create more jobs and contribute to improving the quality of life for people in both countries, including the Vietnamese community in the US.

Impressed by Vietnam’s remarkable advances in education, science and technology and artificial intelligence (AI), Walberg underscored the importance of economic cooperation as a driving force for bilateral relations.

He pledged to actively promote education and training cooperation, with a focus on higher education, serve as a bridge connecting US businesses with Vietnamese educational institutions, and advance cooperation in areas of shared interest on the basis of equality and mutual benefit./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh #US House of Representatives #Vietnam #US cooperation United States
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

International integration

Related News

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) receives Gianluca Pettiti, President and Chief Operating Officer of US-based Thermo Fisher Scientific, in Hanoi on August 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with US partner in semiconductors, biomedical technology

Vietnam welcomes leading global technology groups such as Thermo Fisher Scientific to engage more deeply in the country’s science and technology ecosystem through investment, research and development, technology transfer and human resources training, as well as cooperation with domestic research institutes, universities and businesses, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung said.

Foreign patients travel to Vietnam for robotic cancer surgery at one-tenth of US costs

Foreign patients travel to Vietnam for robotic cancer surgery at one-tenth of US costs

With robot-assisted surgery costing tens of thousands of dollars in the US and Singapore, a growing number of international patients are traveling to Vietnam for robotic cancer surgery, including procedures for prostate, gynecological and gastrointestinal cancers, using the US made da Vinci Xi system at costs starting from just 3,000 USD.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Gau (right) and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Michael George DeSombre at their meeting on August 10 (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, US step up cooperation in search for missing Vietnamese soldiers

A Vietnamese official proposed that the US continue increasing resources for dioxin remediation at Bien Hoa and Phu Cat airbases, expand projects supporting people with disabilities, enhance the sharing of historical data, provide DNA technology assistance and continue close coordination in the search for missing US service members and Vietnamese soldiers.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.