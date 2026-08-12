Politics

Vietnamese Party leader attends funeral service for top Lao legislator

The Party leader stressed that the passing of NA President Xaysomphone is a great loss to the Lao Party, State and people, while Vietnam has also lost a great friend and a close, loyal comrade who had always held deep affection for the country, offered valuable support, and worked tirelessly to nurture and consolidate the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

Politburo member, Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu leads a high-level delegation of the CPV to attend the funeral service for Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane on August 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member, Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu leads a high-level delegation of the CPV to attend the funeral service for Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane on August 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Politburo member, Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on August 12 led a high-level delegation of the CPV to pay tribute to and attend the funeral service for Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

On this occasion, Tu met with General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. On behalf of the Vietnamese delegation and General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, he conveyed the deepest condolences to the Lao leader and, through him, to the Lao Party, State, National Assembly and people as well as the bereaved family.

The Party leader stressed that the passing of NA President Xaysomphone is a great loss to the Lao Party, State and people, while Vietnam has also lost a great friend and a close, loyal comrade who had always held deep affection for the country, offered valuable support, and worked tirelessly to nurture and consolidate the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

Tu informed the Lao leader that over the past two days, hundreds of delegations of leaders and officials from central and local Party committees, ministries, agencies and mass organisations in Vietnam have visited the Lao Embassy in Hanoi and the Lao Consulates General in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang city to pay tribute and sign condolence books.

Vietnamese representative missions abroad have also visited Lao diplomatic missions in their respective countries. These gestures reflected the profound, steadfast and unwavering sentiments of Vietnamese leaders, officials, Party members and people towards the Lao Party, State and people, as well as the deceased leader personally, he said.

General Secretary and President Sisoulith expressed his sincere appreciation to the Vietnamese Party and State and General Secretary and President Lam for always standing shoulder to shoulder and sharing with the Lao side at important moments.

The Lao leader said he and the Lao Party and State and the family of NA President Xaysomphone were deeply moved by the steadfast and profound sentiments of the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

In addition to observing the national mourning, Vietnam has sent high-level delegations led by key leaders to Vientiane to directly convey condolences and attend the memorial and funeral services for NA President Xaysomphone. This was a vivid testament to the close, steadfast bonds between the two Parties and countries, and to the tradition of standing shoulder to shoulder in all circumstances.

vnanet-laos-vietnam.jpg
Politburo member, Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on August 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The Lao leader expressed his belief that Laos would soon overcome this grief and loss, successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan, and continue working with Vietnam to nurture and further develop the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

The host and guest also exchanged views on a number of issues aimed at further deepening and enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation between the two Parties and countries, realising high-level agreements, and making practical contributions to the development of each country, as well as to peace, stability and development in the region./.

VNA
#Tran Cam Tu #top Lao legislator #passing of Xaysomphone Phomvihane #Thongloun Sisoulith Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane passed away on August 8 at the age of 70. (Photo: VNA)

Condolences sent to Lao Front over parliamentary leader’s passing

For the VFF and the Vietnamese people, Xaysomphone Phomvihane was a great friend and close comrade who devoted himself to fostering and developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, as well as between the VFF and LFNC.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.