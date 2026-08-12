Vietnamese Party leader attends funeral service for top Lao legislator

Vientiane (VNA) – Politburo member, Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on August 12 led a high-level delegation of the CPV to pay tribute to and attend the funeral service for Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane.



On this occasion, Tu met with General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. On behalf of the Vietnamese delegation and General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, he conveyed the deepest condolences to the Lao leader and, through him, to the Lao Party, State, National Assembly and people as well as the bereaved family.



The Party leader stressed that the passing of NA President Xaysomphone is a great loss to the Lao Party, State and people, while Vietnam has also lost a great friend and a close, loyal comrade who had always held deep affection for the country, offered valuable support, and worked tirelessly to nurture and consolidate the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.



Tu informed the Lao leader that over the past two days, hundreds of delegations of leaders and officials from central and local Party committees, ministries, agencies and mass organisations in Vietnam have visited the Lao Embassy in Hanoi and the Lao Consulates General in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang city to pay tribute and sign condolence books.



Vietnamese representative missions abroad have also visited Lao diplomatic missions in their respective countries. These gestures reflected the profound, steadfast and unwavering sentiments of Vietnamese leaders, officials, Party members and people towards the Lao Party, State and people, as well as the deceased leader personally, he said.



General Secretary and President Sisoulith expressed his sincere appreciation to the Vietnamese Party and State and General Secretary and President Lam for always standing shoulder to shoulder and sharing with the Lao side at important moments.



The Lao leader said he and the Lao Party and State and the family of NA President Xaysomphone were deeply moved by the steadfast and profound sentiments of the Vietnamese Party, State and people.



In addition to observing the national mourning, Vietnam has sent high-level delegations led by key leaders to Vientiane to directly convey condolences and attend the memorial and funeral services for NA President Xaysomphone. This was a vivid testament to the close, steadfast bonds between the two Parties and countries, and to the tradition of standing shoulder to shoulder in all circumstances.



Politburo member, Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on August 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The Lao leader expressed his belief that Laos would soon overcome this grief and loss, successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan, and continue working with Vietnam to nurture and further develop the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.



The host and guest also exchanged views on a number of issues aimed at further deepening and enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation between the two Parties and countries, realising high-level agreements, and making practical contributions to the development of each country, as well as to peace, stability and development in the region./.