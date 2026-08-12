☀️ Morning digest on August 12

Hanoi, August 12 (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Angus Taylor, leader of the Opposition and leader of the Liberal Party of Australia, on August 11 afternoon (local time) as part of his state visit to Australia.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with Angus Taylor, leader of the Opposition and leader of the Liberal Party of Australia, on August 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam regards Australia as an important and trusted Comprehensive Strategic Partner, expressing delight at the robust growth of bilateral relations. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam attended a ceremony in Canberra on August 11 to inaugurate Vietnam House and meet with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Australia and Solomon Islands, as part of his State visit to Australia.

Reporting to General Secretary and President Lam, Ambassador Pham Hung Tam said the Vietnam House will serve diplomatic, cultural and community activities. It is the first Vietnam House in Australia and the South Pacific region, serving as a common home for the Vietnamese community and a space to preserve the Vietnamese language, promote Vietnamese culture and nurture younger generations’ attachment to their roots. It will also help Australians gain a better understanding of Vietnam and its people, he said. Read full story

- Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten discussed and agreed on new directions to deepen bilateral relations during their high-level phone talks on August 11.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) holds high-level phone talks with his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten on August 11. (Photo: VNA)

The two leaders reviewed development steps in the bilateral ties, and reached consensus on orientations to effectively harness the two countries’ potential to elevate their Comprehensive Partnership to a higher level for the benefit of both nations, thereby contributing to peace, stability and sustainable development in the two regions and the world. Read full story

​- Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu will lead a high-ranking CPV delegation to attend the memorial service for Politburo member and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane, Laos, on August 12, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read full story

​- A delegation of the National Steering Committee for the search for, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains (National Steering Committee 515), led by Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Gau, Deputy Minister of National Defence and standing deputy head of the committee, held a working session with researchers from the Vietnam War Accounting Initiative (VWAI) in the US on August 10 (local time).

The meeting aimed to accelerate cooperation with the US in receiving data and mobilising resources for the search for and collection of remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers under the 500-day campaign. Read full story

- The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS)'s Central Committee, in coordination with the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi, held a ceremony on August 11 to hand over the token of 100 billion VND (around 3.82 million USD) in aid to the Cuban people on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz (August 13, 1926 - 2026).

The sum was raised through the 2026 Humanitarian Month campaign to support the Cuban people. Read full story

- Work on construction of a wind power plant began in Khanh Hung commune, the southernmost province of Ca Mau, on August 11.

The project which has a designed capacity of 50MW, will cover around 600ha of sea and land areas, with total investment estimated at 2.5 trillion VND (96 million USD). It comprises a 13km 110kV transmission line, a 63MVA step-up substation, medium-voltage underground cable systems, and wind turbines and their foundations. Read full story

​- The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and Colombia has promptly implemented citizen protection measures following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Choco province of Colombia on August 10.

The earthquake in Choco, about 313km west of Bogota capital, caused severe damage in Bogota as well as central and western cities including Medellin, Cali, Pereira and Manizales./. Read full story

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