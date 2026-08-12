New impetus for overseas Vietnamese communities

Hanoi (VNA) – Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW of the Political Bureau on the work concerning overseas Vietnamese reflects the new thinking of the Party and State in harnessing their resources, said Dr Nguyen Thi Lan, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Association in Chongqing and Sichuan.



On August 2, 2026, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam signed the resolution, marking an important shift after more than two decades of implementing Politburo Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW. It affirms that the overseas group is an inseparable part of the nation and one of the country’s important strategic resources, contributing to strengthening national collective power.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in China, Lan said a notable aspect of the resolution was that it went beyond simply bringing Vietnamese communities overseas together, instead enabling them to participate more deeply and accompany the country in its process of integration and development, contributing to building an increasingly prosperous and strong Vietnam.



She described Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW as a comprehensive strategy with a long-term vision. Overseas Vietnamese in general, and the community in China, including those in Chongqing and Sichuan, are ready to respond to the resolution, play their role as bridges, help promote the image of Vietnam, its people and culture, and foster exchanges and cooperation between Vietnam and their host countries.



Lan said the resolution’s emphasis on the role of these communities and the mobilisation of their contributions to national development in the new period represent a practical policy direction. It reflects the spirit of national concord and creates conditions for overseas Vietnamese to play the role of “cultural ambassadors”, helping introduce Vietnam, its people and culture to international friends.



She said the new direction set out in Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW would give Vietnamese communities abroad greater impetus and confidence to continue contributing to the country, helping strengthen the great national unity bloc and enhance national power, while also promoting cooperative and friendly relations between Vietnam and host countries.



Established in 2022, the Vietnamese Association in Chongqing and Sichuan currently has nearly 5,000 members, including intellectuals, experts, businesspeople and students./.







VNA